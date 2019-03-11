Greenwich Associates Taps Hancock Whitney for Banking Excellence, Best Brand

GULFPORT, Miss., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich Associates—long respected for lauding banks that deliver the best quality to clients—has awarded Hancock Whitney, one of America's strongest, safest banks, with a total of 19 national and regional awards for middle market and small business banking excellence and best brand in 2018.

"Greenwich Excellence Awards and Best Brand Awards represent our clients' voices and their experiences with our institution and the bankers dedicated to serving them," said Chief Operating Officer Shane Loper. "Our Hancock Whitney brand stems from our century-old mission to help people achieve their financial dreams; and our culture is anchored in solid core values. We are pleased and humbled to receive again these prestigious honors based on feedback from the business people who have put their trust in us as their financial services partner."

This recent recognition raises Hancock Whitney's grand total of Greenwich Awards to 161, with 14 Best Brand Awards since 2013 and 147 Excellence Awards since 2005.

Read details about the awards below or at http://www.hancockwhitney.com/insights/delivering-quality-to-our-clients-is-our-mission-and-our-privilege. Learn more about Hancock Whitney's commitment to service at https://youtu.be/GP-k595UUeA.

Middle market banking

Using a series of qualitative metrics, Greenwich Associates evaluated middle market banking at more than 600 U.S. banks through interviews with 14,000-plus middle market clients with sales of $10 million to $500 million about a range of products and services. Only 40 banks were distinct enough to earn Greenwich Excellence Awards for middle market banking, and only 20 warranted Greenwich Best Brand Awards for middle market banking.

Hancock Whitney was among the top winners in 2018 for Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards in middle market banking, with 13 awards:

National Greenwich Excellence Awards

Overall Satisfaction

Proactively Provides Advice

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management-Customer Service

Cash Management-Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management-Product Capabilities

National Best Brand Awards

Ease of Doing Business

Trust

Regional Greenwich Excellence Awards-South Region

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Cash Management-Overall Satisfaction

Small business banking

In determining 2018 Greenwich Excellence Award and Best Brand Award winners for small business banking, Greenwich Associates looked at small business banking at more than 600 U.S. banks, interviewing more than 14,400 small business banking clients with sales of $1 million to $10 million about a range of products and services. Only 34 stood apart for a Greenwich Excellence Award, and only 22 earned a Greenwich Best Brand Award.

Greenwich Associates bestowed the following six awards on Hancock Whitney for small business banking:

National Greenwich Excellence Awards

Branch Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Cash Management-Customer Service

National Greenwich Best Brand Award

Trust

Regional Greenwich Excellence Award-South Region

Likelihood to Recommend

More information about Greenwich Associates, Greenwich Excellence Awards, and Best Brand Awards is available at https://www.greenwich.com/about/banking.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of Hancock Whitney Corporation's Gulf South financial services family, bank offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

