Greenwich Association of REALTORS® Brings Best-in-Class Digital Forms to Fairfield County Real Estate Market with SkySlope Partnership

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Association of REALTORS® (GAR) today announced a new collaboration with SkySlope , the leading digital transaction solution built for real estate professionals. GAR members will be receiving access to SkySlope Forms and DigiSign , bringing a faster, more intuitive experience to every step of the transaction.

Smart, fast, and mobile—SkySlope Forms uses intelligent automation, MLS syncing, and interactive features to simplify every step of the form-filling process. Paired with DigiSign, SkySlope's embedded e-signature solution, agents can securely send, sign, and manage documents from anywhere, saving them time without sacrificing compliance or client care.

This rollout marks the latest step in GAR's long-standing commitment to providing its 1,200+ members with best-in-class technology that supports the realities of today's fast-paced market. With many Greenwich-area brokerages already using SkySlope as their transaction management solution, expanding access to Forms and DigiSign was a natural evolution.

"Adopting SkySlope brings efficiency and deeper value to the entire local real estate ecosystem," says Cynthia De Riemer, Vice President of Greenwich Association of REALTORS®.

"Our members do so much more than fill out forms - they're helping people make one of the biggest decisions of their lives," said Brian R. Amen, President of the Greenwich Association of REALTORS®. "SkySlope Forms helps ease the paperwork process so our agents can focus on what really matters: their clients, their community, and guiding people home."

Founded in 1924, the Greenwich Association of REALTORS® has been a trusted voice for real estate professionals for over a century. This new partnership reflects its forward-thinking approach to delivering innovation and value in every member experience.

"It's always meaningful when legacy organizations with a clear eye on the future like Greenwich choose SkySlope," said Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "Together, we're leveraging automation not for its own sake, but to create a more seamless, client-focused experience. That's the future we're building: solutions that work in the background, so agents can be fully present for their clients."

About Greenwich Association of REALTORS®

Established in 1924, the Greenwich Association of REALTORS® is the professional board of choice for real estate professionals in Greenwich, CT. GAR owns and operates the Greenwich Multiple Listing Service, Inc., which facilitates the most convenient and efficient local real estate marketplace for both REALTORS® and consumers. With over 1,200 combined members, the association and MLS provides education, advocacy, and business services, while championing private property rights and the highest standards of professional conduct. Learn more at www.greenwichrealtors.com.

About SkySlope

Since 2011, SkySlope has led real estate innovation, working closely with brokers to deliver intelligent solutions that drive transformation. As one of the industry's original disruptors, it has become the trusted platform for managing transactions from contract to close, empowering 900,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada. With nearly three million transactions handled annually, SkySlope is dedicated to collaborating with agents and brokers to redefine how they work, building a legacy that propels the real estate industry forward. For more information, visit SkySlope.com.

