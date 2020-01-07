Greenwich-based Cognivo Shortlisted for Two HFM US Technology Awards 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HFM Global, a world-leading hedge fund manager's association, has announced its short list of nominees for the 2019 US Technology awards. Greenwich-based Cognivo was one of a handful of companies to earn multiple nominations from HFM's leading hedge fund industry publication, HFMWeek.

Cognivo Founder and Managing Director, Hardeep Mehta

This annual US Technology Award seeks to recognize hedge fund products and solutions that have provided exemplary service and innovation for hedge fund management clients. Its prestige and integrity are earned by convening a panel of active leading hedge fund executives who rigorously judge nominees based on success in delivering results for their clients.

HFM evaluates nominations in 21 categories, ranging from traditional areas like accounting and workflow management, to public cloud management, cybersecurity, and disruptive technology. This year HFM shortlisted 45 companies as finalists in those areas. Each written submission was judged based on the company's unique technology offering, innovation, and how it fit the sector to meet the hedge fund's specific needs. Simply making the carefully crafted list was an accomplishment that demonstrated excellence. It is HFM's practice to not disclose the number of applicants in each category.

Fewer than half of the finalists made the list in more than one category, marking these providers as the best of the best. Cognivo was recognized as an industry leader and nominated for two awards: Best IT Consultancy Service, and Best IT Service for Small and Start-up firms.

Cognivo founder and managing director Hardeep Mehta says he used his sixteen years of experience in providing strategic technology advice, combined with innovative, scalable, software and data solutions to both buy and sell side firms within the capital markets industry, to solve problems that trouble all hedge fund management corporations.

Mehta believes it is their personal and confidential immersion in their hedge fund clients' front and middle-back office processes that has helped Cognivo earn their sterling reputation providing bespoke software and data aggregation, management and reporting solutions to emerging and established funds. "Our experience and deep understanding of hedge fund markets, as well as the needs of fund managers to have an automated and efficient fund operations, allows us to create individualized solutions. Our highly tailored solutions and service helps our clients aggregate and manage their data to minimize risk and achieve greater operational efficiency."

The winners, as selected by a panel of seven active fund managers, will be announced at a gala at the Metropolitan Club on the evening of February 5th.

