Greenwich Concours d'Elegance Moving to October in 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hagerty is transitioning the 2021 Greenwich Concours d'Elegance from its usual date on the first weekend after Memorial Day to the weekend of October 22-24.

"This was a difficult decision but we felt that moving to the fall for 2021 gives us the best chance to safely host a truly spectacular event without fear or massive restrictions for staff, volunteers, owners, judges, sponsors and attendees," said Concours Director Tabetha Hammer.

The 25th Anniversary event – presented by Hagerty, a company dedicated to the love of driving – will take place, as usual, in Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Saturday, October 23, will feature the acclaimed Bonhams auction, family activities, sponsor test drives, popular local food vendors and beloved traditions like the Grand Tour and evening Waterfront Party. The traditional best-of-the-best Concours competition on Sunday, October 24, will feature international and domestic marques. Featured classes will include Ford vs. GM, Lancia, 100 Years of Duesenberg, 70 Years of Allard, Right Coast Rods, Vintage SUVs, 120 Years of Indian and 100 Years of Moto Guzzi.

Throughout the weekend, Hagerty will add its own unique touches, including its popular "Ride & Drive," which puts show-goers behind the wheel of cool classic cars, and the Hagerty Driving Experience, which teaches drivers ages 15 to 25 the art of operating a manual transmission.

Founded in 1995, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, recognized by the bestselling book, "1,000 Places to See Before You Die," has grown into one of the premier automotive shows nationwide. Overlooking the famed Long Island Sound, the Greenwich Concours backdrop is the beautiful Greenwich Harbor. Located just 30 miles from the heart of New York City, the event is just steps away from the luxurious Delamar Hotel, lavish restaurants and boutique shops on the world-famous Greenwich Avenue.

Tickets will go on sale in early 2021 at GreenwichConcours.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media , MotorsportReg , Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

