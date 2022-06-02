Greenwich, Connecticut's Newest Restaurant Becomes First in State to be Recognized as Sensory Inclusive

The pizzeria and ice cream shop is thrilled to have been certified under KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive program, allowing those with sensory needs to enjoy everything the restaurant has to offer

GREENWICH, Conn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantino's, whose grand opening was held on May 15th, is excited to be the first restaurant in the state of Connecticut recognized as sensory inclusive.

Founders and husband-and-wife duo, Robyn and Michael Bordes, along with Robyn's brother, Todd Matarazzo, were certified under KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive program.

The Bordes' took on Constantino's as a passion project with family at its core. Named after Robyn's late father, Constantino Matarazzo, the pizzeria and ice cream shop will also offer multiple dishes and ice cream flavors named after friends and family. Because of this, the team wanted to ensure anyone could enjoy everything the restaurant has to offer – regardless of sensory needs.

Becoming Sensory Inclusive certified by KultureCity helps businesses become more accepting and inclusive to all, and also helps open up businesses to a brand new community.

For more information on Constantino's, visit: https://www.constantinosofgreenwich.com

For more information on KultureCity and their Sensory Inclusive Certification program, visit: https://www.kulturecity.org

About Constantino's:

Like true Italians, we give our family and our food everything we've got. Constantino's is a family-owned pizzeria and ice cream shop located in Greenwich Connecticut. Priding ourselves on serving authentic Italian foods, we hope our dishes bring you back to Grandma's kitchen. But we're more than just pizza and ice cream. From pasta and seafood to sandwiches and chicken, we've got something the entire family will enjoy. Vegan or plant-based? We've got your tastebuds covered, too!

About KultureCity:

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 650 sensory-inclusive venues in 4 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena.

