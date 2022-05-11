Greenwich, CT's Newest Restaurant to Host Grand Opening Event on May 15th, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constantino's of Greenwich, a new family-owned and operated pizzeria and ice cream shop, is hosting their grand opening event on May 15th complete with a ribbon cutting, free pizza slices, giveaways and more.

Constantino's is excited to host their grand opening event for the Greenwich, CT area. Founded by husband-and-wife duo, Michael & Robyn Bordes, they are proud to open in partnership with Slice as part of the company's program to revitalize the restaurant industry post-global pandemic.

"We are honored to partner with Slice to open Constantino's in Greenwich and are proud to be a part of Slice's plan to revitalize the restaurant industry one slice at a time," says Robyn. "We truly want to create a restaurant that brings family together at home, at our restaurant, or at a private celebration or corporate party," Michael includes.

The Bordes' took on Constantino's as a passion project with family at its core. Robyn, who has over 31 years in the restaurant industry under her belt, named the Italian restaurant, pizzeria and ice cream shop after late father, Constantino Matarazzo. Head Pizzaman and longtime friend, Dany Aquilar, is bringing over 25 years of experience to the restaurant as a former pizzaman at Robyn's previous restaurant. Constantino's will also offer multiple dishes and ice cream flavors named after family and friends, and will be managed under Robyn's brother, Todd Matarazzo. They have truly incorporated their loved ones into every aspect of the business.

For those in the Greenwich, CT area, the grand opening event will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday, May 15th.

For more information on Constantino's, please visit: https://www.constantinosofgreenwich.com

About Constantino's:

Like true Italians, we give our family and our food everything we've got. Constantino's is a family-owned pizzeria and ice cream shop located in Greenwich Connecticut. Priding ourselves on serving authentic Italian foods, we hope our dishes bring you back to Grandma's kitchen. But we're more than just pizza and ice cream. From pasta and seafood to sandwiches and chicken, we've got something the entire family will enjoy.

About Slice:

From birthdays to gamedays, life's special moments are bettered by the craftsmanship and tradition found behind pizzerias' counters. We want to keep it that way. Slice empowers independents with the tech they need to serve our communities for generations to come.

