Greenwich Economic Forum Gathers Top Global Alternative Investment Industry Executives at Flagship Event October 3-4, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) today announced the preliminary speaker lineup for its sixth Annual Conference, taking place at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel this October 3 and 4.

Since its inception in 2018, GEF has gathered an elite group of alternative investment managers, allocators, entrepreneurs and policy experts for an intimate two days of discussion, thought leadership and networking. This year's event will convene leaders from the world's largest hedge funds, private equity and private credit firms and other industry luminaries to discuss the global economy, trends in institutional investing, opportunities in APAC, digital assets, venture capital and more. LP attendees will include pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and other asset owners.

The agenda and complete speaker list will be available soon, and will include perspectives from the most influential leaders across finance, economics and government, including:

Ray Dalio, Founder, CIO Mentor and Member of the Board, Bridgewater Associates

Brad Jacobs , Executive Chairman, XPO

, Executive Chairman, XPO David Rubenstein, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman, The Carlyle Group

Bennett Goodman , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Hunter Point Capital

, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Hunter Point Capital Ned Lamont , Governor, Connecticut

, Governor, Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senator (CT)

Jose Minaya, CEO, Nuveen

Ken Kencel, President & CEO, Churchill Asset Management

Kipp deVeer, Director, Partner & Head of Credit Group, Ares Management

Afsaneh Beschloss , Founder & CEO, RockCreek

, Founder & CEO, RockCreek Michael Spence, Economist & Nobel Laureate, Stanford University

Dr. Mohamad El-Erian, President of Queens College at Cambridge University , Chair of Gramercy, & Adviser to Allianz

at , Chair of Gramercy, & Adviser to Allianz Dambisa Moyo, Global Economist & Board Member of Chevron, Conde Nast , and the Oxford University Endowment

"With a significant number of the world's largest hedge funds and private equity firms establishing themselves here, Greenwich is now a global center for the finance community," said Bruce McGuire, Co-Founder of GEF and Co-Chairman of the Greenwich Business Institute. "We are curating an essential dialogue among the thought leaders, visionaries and experts who are shaping the future of the alternative investment landscape."

Jim Aiello, Co-Founder of GEF and Co-Chairman of the Greenwich Business Institute, added: "The Greenwich Economic Forum continues to build on the momentum of this year's transformative events in Miami and Hong Kong. Our unmatched lineup of speakers sets the tone for delegates as they look to create meaningful business and networking opportunities now and in the years ahead."

More information on the conference, including agenda topics and membership details can be found here. For media attendance and partnership inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Greenwich Economic Forum

Greenwich Economic Forum (GEF) was founded in 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Today, GEF is one of the world's premiere conferences for leaders of the global alternative investment industry, known for the quality of its speakers, the seniority of its delegates and for its intimate peer-to-peer environment. As a conference with a global perspective, GEF has expanded to include events in global cities such as Miami and Hong Kong, as well as the Middle East. For more information, visit: https://greenwicheconomicforum.com/.

