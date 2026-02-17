Greenwich House Music School Announces the 2026 Elebash Uncharted Artist Residency

Six NYC-based performers selected for acclaimed residency following record-breaking application year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich House Music School (GHMS) today announced the 2026 cohort for the Elebash Uncharted Artist-in-Residence program. Following the most competitive open call in the last three years, six New York City- based artists have been selected for the esteemed cohort: Jacquelene Acevedo, Audry Funk, DoYeon Kim, Erika Ji, Miriam Elhajli, and Firas Zreik.

Now in its 12th year, Uncharted, co-created by Rachel Black and Jennie Wasserman, is Greenwich House Music School's annual artist residency, which culminates in a concert series and is designed to provide both financial and creative support to independent performing artists of color, women, immigrants, religious minorities, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The program uniquely centers the often-underfunded creative process that takes place before an audience arrives for a performance. By providing artists with the time, resources, and infrastructure to develop work that is not only artistically gratifying, but also viable for future touring and presentation, the program is designed to extend each project's life and sustain New York–based artists financially beyond a single performance.

A 350% increase in applications from 2024 coincides with an alarming report from the Center for an Urban Future (CUF), titled "Creative New York," released in December 2025. The report warns that the city's creative community has "rarely felt more fragile." It highlights a decline in the population of resident artists, which has decreased by 4.4% since 2019. This decline is due to a severe affordability crisis. Additionally, the CUF report points out a 27% wage gap, indicating that artists of color earn substantially less than their white counterparts.

To help combat these systemic economic pressures, each Uncharted artist receives a comprehensive residency package including: a $5,000 residency and performance stipend; 20 hours of free rehearsal space, including backline technical support; secure overnight storage of equipment during the residency; artists retain full rights to all work created in residence, dedicated curatorial support, including time to craft project narratives and marketing copy; targeted marketing support, including social media, local press, and digital advertising; a 30-minute performance slot as part of the Uncharted concert series; and three-camera video footage, professional audio, and photography of the final performance at no cost.

2026 Uncharted Concert Series Schedule

Culminating residency performances will be held at Greenwich House Music School's 90-seat recital hall. This intimate downtown arts space has played host to legendary artists, including John Cage, Morton Subotnick, and Meredith Monk, and continues to be a vital hub for New York's independent music scene.

April 22 — Jacquelene Acevedo and Audry Funk

April 29 — DoYeon Kim and Firas Zreik

May 6 — Erika Ji and Miriam Elhajli

"Uncharted is built around the idea that artists need time, space, and trust before a performance ever happens," said Jennie Wasserman (NJPAC, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall), Uncharted co-founder and curator. "In New York, artists don't just add to the cultural landscape — they help power the city's civic and economic life. They animate neighborhoods, connect communities across differences, and attract and sustain a broader network of creative workers and small businesses. By supporting artists at the earliest stages of creation, Uncharted is proud to invest in the people who shape and power New York's cultural and economic vitality."

"For 120 years, our school has been a sanctuary for New York artists, but we cannot take that legacy for granted in such a fragile economic climate," says Rachel Black, Uncharted co-founder and Director of Greenwich House Music School. "Uncharted isn't just a concert series; it's an intentional effort to ensure that the next generation of visionary artists can afford to keep calling this city home. We are honored to provide the infrastructure these creators need to take their work to the next level."

Past Uncharted alumni include Shaina Taub, Mireya Ramos, Marc Ribot, Brandee Younger, Sofia Rei, Aaron Diehl, and Celisse, among many others—artists whose careers reflect the program's long-term impact on New York's cultural ecosystem and economy.

Tickets and Concert Information Tickets start at $20 and will be available in March at: greenwichhouse.org/music-school/uncharted. Seating is limited; advance purchase is strongly encouraged.

About Greenwich House Music School: Since 1905, Greenwich House Music School (GHMS) has provided high-quality performing arts education for New Yorkers of all ages. GHMS serves the community with a wide spectrum of concerts, hosts education workshops, and provides affordable rehearsal space for local musicians. The Elebash Uncharted artist-in-residence program is made possible by the Baisley Powell Elebash fund, NYU, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the office of Governor Kathleen Hochul.

