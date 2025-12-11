Greenwing Expands West Coast Vision, Launching Two New Oregon Wines

The Duckhorn Portfolio brand builds on its Columbia Valley Cabernet success with the debut of a Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio, reinforcing its mission to overdeliver on quality at an accessible price.

ST. HELENA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwing, from The Duckhorn Portfolio's collection of acclaimed wineries, today announced a significant expansion of its West Coast portfolio with the launch of its first Oregon wines: the 2024 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir (SRP $20) which is now available for purchase and 2025 Willamette Valley Pinot Grigio (SRP $18) which will be in market early 2026. This move broadens the brand's footprint from its Washington State origins, establishing Greenwing as a premium West Coast-sourced wine brand that offers exceptional quality and variety at accessible price points.

The new wines join the flagship Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, which has experienced strong growth and rising consumer demand over the past year. Recent 26-week Circana performance data shows Greenwing outpacing the $15-$19.99 Cabernet category by +25.6%, with an +8.4% increase in dollar sales versus the previous year.

"We're excited to build on Greenwing Cabernet Sauvignon's strong momentum with the launch of two new varietals," said Chanel Caplan, SVP, Premium Brands for The Duckhorn Portfolio. "Expanding into Oregon is a pivotal step in the brand's evolution, filling a key gap for Oregon-sourced wines that deliver trusted quality at the $15–20 price point. We look forward to celebrating the best of the West Coast and making top-tier growing regions more accessible for wine lovers."

The new varietals tap into a significant market opportunity, with Oregon Pinot Noir growth currently surpassing the total Pinot Noir category. Notably, the new Pinot Grigio marks the first time The Duckhorn Portfolio has offered this varietal in wholesale. With all this in mind, the winemaking team turned its focus to sourcing in Oregon's Willamette Valley, known for its distinct terroir and ideal growing conditions.

"It has been exciting to explore Willamette Valley and launch our first Oregon-sourced wines," said Caplan. "These wines capture the prestige of the region while remaining approachable and true to our style."

Protected by the Coast Range mountains, Willamette Valley enjoys a long, gentle growing season that's well-suited for viticulture, with warm summer days balanced by cooler evenings which is essential for both Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio. The extended growing season enhances depth and builds flavor without overripening the grapes. The region's diverse elevations and soil types further contribute to the wines' distinctive character.

The 2024 Pinot Noir showcases aromas of dark cherry and spiced cranberry, supported by subtle earthy undertones and baking spice. On the palate, silky tannins and fresh acidity deliver balance and focus, culminating in a lingering hint of ripe raspberry. The 2025 Pinot Grigio opens with aromas of white peach, red apple, lemon zest, and honeysuckle. Crisp acidity and subtle minerality drive a clean, refreshing palate that closes with lingering stone-fruit and lemon-curd notes.

About Greenwing

Greenwing's journey began with a single wine - a Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington's Columbia Valley. The brand has since expanded into Oregon's famed Willamette Valley with new Pinot Noir and Pinot Grigio offerings, marking the next chapter in its evolution. Crafted from premier vineyards across Washington and Oregon, Greenwing embodies the soul of the West Coast with wines that balance expressive character, craftsmanship, and approachability. Positioned as premium yet accessible, Greenwing delivers exceptional quality and variety for wine enthusiasts who value authenticity, mindful living, and modern sophistication. With "West Coast soul," Greenwing is a proud part of The Duckhorn Portfolio. For more information, visit GREENWINGWINES.COM.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America's premier luxury wine company, with ten winery brands, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, five tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 37 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley's Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America's most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Sonoma-Cutrer, Goldeneye, Calera and Greenwing. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate properties and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California's North and Central Coasts, Oregon, Washington State and Burgundy, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varieties. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world.

