Greenwing Technology Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

NEWARK, Del., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwing Technology, a leading provider of supplier punchout catalogs, today announced it has integrated with Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to offer the Greenwing Connector for the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. Coupa certified the Greenwing Connector for use within its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

Greenwing Technology's Connector allows suppliers to quickly and easily connect with organizations using Coupa. The Connector brings supplier services including cXML punchout catalogs, cXML purchase order and invoicing for suppliers into the Coupa platform. The cloud-based solution allows suppliers to connect to multiple instances of Coupa while maintaining a single storefront to manage customer integrations.

"Supplier enablement can be challenging with a wide array of communication methods and technological barriers, so it's critical to have an organization such as Greenwing that can focus on the supplier to further maximize the value of Coupa for the buying organization," said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "We're proud to integrate with Greenwing Technology to give our customers even greater flexibility and choice of punchout catalogs for their business spend management."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, the Greenwing Connector meets all of the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting to the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers a unified punchout catalog and cXML connection via a single integration point," said Jeremy Friedman, COO of Greenwing Technology. "We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to help customers simplify supply side e-Procurement integrations."

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Greenwing Technology

Greenwing Technology helps organizations develop B2B Punchout Catalogs, hosted catalogs and electronic PO/Invoicing systems to integrate with eProcurement systems. Greenwing offers more than just punchout catalog software; including training and resources to become an expert in e-Procurement and punchout.

Greenwing Technology:

Jeremy Friedman

[email protected]

302-295-5690

SOURCE Greenwing Technology