Greenwing Technology partners with Slatwall Commerce to bring punchout catalog connectivity to over 100 e-Procurment Platforms

NEWARK, Del. and WORCESTER, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwing Technology announced today a strategic partnership with Slatwall Commerce to offer punchout catalog connectivity to their eCommerce platform. Greenwing Technology's e-Procurement Hub brings punchout catalog and electronic purchase order connectivity to allow organizations to connect with over 100 procurement platforms including Ariba, Jaggaer, Coupa and Oracle.

"For over 15 years, Greenwing Technology has dedicated itself to being the best punchout catalog provider, so it's a natural partnership to work with Slatwall Commerce. We aim to help their customers connect quickly and easily to buyers using punchout by removing the technical roadblocks that frustrate many businesses, " said Daniel Geiger, VP Business Development of Greenwing Technology.

"We're excited to be working with Greenwing as an integration partner for Slatwall Commerce. Multi-channel commerce is core to Slatwall and the flexibility of our platform is one of our key benefits. Adding punchout support as another sales channel is a major competitive advantage for B2B companies," said Brad Gustavesen, Chief Marketing Officer at Slatwall Commerce.

e-Procurement and Procure-to-Pay application rely on the ability to transact on a multitude of punchout catalog standards. By offering a universal interface and bringing the knowledge of over 15 years of e-Procurement experience, Greenwing Technology allows customers to not only fulfill existing requirements, but bid on new opportunities requiring e-Procurement.

Punchout catalogs were once a technology embraced by only large organizations, but as procurement software expands to every industry, organizations of all sizes can benefit from a B2B punchout catalog.

Slatwall Commerce's versatile platform offers many B2B options for managing complex pricing, account payment, and payment options. Marketing teams are able to run multiple B2B storefronts from a single platform and build exactly the store experience they want using the robust API-based platform core.

About Greenwing Technology:

Greenwing Technology organizations develop B2B Punchout Catalogs, CIF catalogs and electronic Purchase Order/Invoicing systems to integrate with eProcurement systems from Ariba, Jaggaer, Oracle, Coupa and more. Greenwing offers much more than just punchout catalog software; options include the training and resources to educate your team to become an expert in e-Procurement and punchout.

About

Slatwall Commerce is a modern eCommerce platform that combines enterprise features with headless commerce flexibility . Since 2011, our team of experts have formed long-term relationships with B2B and B2C clients to understand how the Slatwall Commerce platform can solve their complex eCommerce requirements to help grow their business.

