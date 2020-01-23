Greenwing Technology relocates office to downtown Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwing Technology announced today that they have relocated their offices from downtown Wilmington to Newark, Delaware. Greenwing will be moving all team members to the new location at 314 East Main Street, Suite 401.

The move will not only make it more centrally located for all team members, but also allow more meeting and office space. The space is much needed to help accelerate Greenwing's growth and give team members the ability to collaborate.

Established in 2010, Greenwing Technology has outgrown the current leased location in Wilmington, Delaware and chose to move out of downtown Wilmington for its location and proximity to the University of Delaware.

"By moving our offices to downtown Newark we're excited to have access to more talent as well as work with University of Delaware to develop an internship program to help our future growth. Having our offices right on Main St puts us right in the heart of the downtown business district. The additional space will help drive innovation and provide opportunity to further expand into additional markets and product lines," said Jeremy Friedman, Chief Operations Officer of Greenwing Technology.

Team members already have the flexibility to work from home as part of a work-life balance program, but the new office space will have technology-enabled conference rooms and private offices to further encourage team building.

"Although I'm the newest member of the team, I might be the most excited about our new move. Besides not having to deal with the Wilmington traffic in the morning, I'm excited to be literally in the backyard of a world class university and to be in close proximity to all of the amenities of Main Street. I believe this will be very appealing to future employees as well, especially recent college graduates," said Curtis Harris, Customer Success Manager of Greenwing Technology.

About Greenwing Technology:

Greenwing Technology organizations develop B2B Punchout Catalogs, hosted catalogs and electronic Purchase Order/Invoicing systems to integrate with eProcurement systems from Ariba, Jaggaer, Oracle, Coupa and more. Greenwing offers much more than just software; options include the training and resources to educate your team to become an expert in e-Procurement and punchout catalogs.

