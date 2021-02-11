Greenwood Continues to Add Black Women to Leadership with Hiring of Lynn Tillman-Cherry, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn Tillman-Cherry, a payments industry veteran and fintech industry leader, has joined Greenwood as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer.

Lynn Cherry began her banking career at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo). In 1998, after completing the Bank Card Services Management Training Program, she moved into the debit and prepaid card verticals and has since designed, built and managed bank-centric regulatory compliance programs for several top card issuers in the United States and Europe.

Lynn Tillman-Cherry joins Greenwood as the new Chief Compliance and Risk Officer. Greenwood features best-in-class online banking services and innovative ways of giving back to Black and Latinx causes and businesses. Contact: [email protected]

"We are proud to welcome Lynn to the Greenwood executive team and are confident her expertise will bring a great deal of value to the company and our customers," said Ryan Glover, Greenwood Co-Founder and Chairman. "Lynn's knowledge and innate understanding of the fintech payments landscape are key to her success and will ensure that Greenwood customers will conduct their banking safely and securely."

Lynn Cherry is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and a graduate of the American Bankers Association Graduate School of Compliance Risk Management. She has served on the Prepaid Advisory Board at FIS and is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professional (IAPP) and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS). In 2020, Lynn was recognized as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in FinTech for 2020 by The Financial Technology Report.

Greenwood, a mobile application digital banking platform for Black and Latinx people, was founded by Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young; rapper and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render; and Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network and other companies. Having achieved more than 500,000 sign-ups to the waiting list for its virtual modern banking services in just 100 days, Greenwood's initial banking products are savings and spending accounts with advanced features like Apple, Samsung, and Android Pay, virtual debit cards, peer-to-peer transfers, mobile banking with check deposits, and free ATM usage in over 30,000 locations with no hidden fees.

The name pays homage to the prosperous Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which included the " Black Wall Street " of the early 20th Century, an enduring symbol of the economic potential of community solidarity and empowerment. Greenwood partners with the NAACP to support civil rights, the King Center to champion social justice, and UNCF to support minority education.

