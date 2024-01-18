Greenwood Genetic Center Commences its Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. Alzheimer's Research Initiative with Visit from Governor McMaster for a Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

-Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Includes Unveiling and Dedication of the BioSpherix Xvivo System—A Cutting-edge Technology that Enables the Isolation of Mitochondria from Healthy Donor Cells for Use in Patients with Defective Energy Production in Brain Cells.

-Initiative is Supported by a $2 Million Allocation from South Carolina's State Budget

-Initiative is a Groundbreaking Collaboration Between Greenwood Genetic Center, MitoSense, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

GREENWOOD, S.C., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) embarks on its 50th year of pioneering medical genetics, the institution is set to make history this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that marks the launch of the Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. Alzheimer's Initiative. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will attend and speak at the event to formally launch the initiative.

At the heart of this transformative initiative is the BioSpherix Xvivo System at GGC's McAlhany Family Center for Collaborative Research in Greenwood. This cutting-edge technology will allow researchers to isolate mitochondria from healthy donor cells and deliver them to patients with deficits of energy production in the brain. This mode of therapy, referred to as Mitochondria Organelle Transplantation (MOT™), was developed by MitoSense and has the potential to not only revolutionize Alzheimer's treatment but also holds implications for pediatric patients with rare diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction.

GGC is the exclusive organization in South Carolina—and one of the few in the United States—with the capability to generate and distribute these isolated mitochondria for pre-clinical research studies and eventual clinical trials.

The Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. Alzheimer's Initiative, backed by a $2 million allocation from the South Carolina state budget, represents a groundbreaking collaboration between GGC, MitoSense, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This collaborative team will focus their efforts on cell- and animal-based studies to understand how transplanted mitochondria can enter damaged cells and restore their function.

"Over 95,000 individuals in South Carolina and nearly half a million American veterans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and we predict a 26.3% increase over the next two years," said Mark Kindy, PhD, Senior Research Career Scientist at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital. "GGC, MitoSense, and the VA are partnering on this exciting project to help understand the mechanisms associated with Alzheimer's and develop potential therapeutic approaches to treat this devastating disease."

"The launch of this Alzheimer's initiative marks a significant milestone in our journey towards understanding and combating neurodegenerative diseases," said Van Hipp, Chairman of MitoSense. "This ribbon-cutting, made possible through generous state funding, is not just about opening doors to a new facility; it's about unlocking the potential of groundbreaking research and turning it into actionable solutions."

"The ribbon-cutting event marks a pivotal moment in our dedication to Alzheimer's research," said Director of GGC Dr. Steve Skinner. "The $2 million funding empowers us to explore groundbreaking approaches, and the acquisition of the BioSpherix Xvivo System is a testament to our commitment to advancing the development of treatments here in South Carolina."

"It is an honor to be part of the upcoming ribbon-cutting event at Greenwood Genetic Center, a trailblazer of genetics in South Carolina and the cornerstone of our great state's scientific and genetics community for 50 years," said Governor McMaster. "The unveiling of the BioSpherix System marks a significant milestone in Alzheimer's research and positions South Carolina as a leader in advancing this important science. I look forward to witnessing the impact of this new initiative and celebrating the continued success of Greenwood Genetic Center in the years to come."

Media representatives are invited to attend this historic event at the McAlhany Family Center for Collaborative Research at the Greenwood Genetic Center campus on January 22, 2024, at 3 p.m.

About Greenwood Genetic Center

Established in 1974, The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) is a non-profit organization committed to advancing medical genetics and providing compassionate care for families affected by genetic diseases and birth defects. Situated in Greenwood, South Carolina, GGC's expert team of physicians and scientists offers comprehensive clinical genetic services, state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory testing, educational programs and impactful research initiatives. With a mission to develop preventative and curative therapies, GGC extends its reach across South Carolina, offering essential resources through satellite offices in Charleston, Columbia, Florence and Greenville. As GGC celebrates its 50th anniversary, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to transforming lives and contributing to the field of medical genetics. For more information: ggc.org

