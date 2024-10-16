Greenwood Genetic Center Joins Guardian Research Network, Inc.® to Enhance Genetic Research Nationwide

New collaboration focused on advancing therapies for rare genetic disorders

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network, Inc. (GRN) is pleased to announce the recent addition of Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC), a leading provider of genetic care and testing, into the GRN national nonprofit consortium of healthcare organizations. The strategic collaboration bolsters GRN's mission to accelerate the discovery of treatments and improve patient care, particularly for those with rare genetic disorders.

Steve Skinner, MD, President and CEO of Greenwood Genetic Center

The Greenwood Genetic Center's ongoing commitment providing compassionate patient care for children and families impacted by genetic disorders leads the Center's mission for five decades. In that time, the Center amassed significant longitudinal clinical information and genetic testing data on patients with rare diseases. By joining forces with other GRN members, the combined impact of these data transforms Greenwood Genetic Center's ability to enhance accurate diagnoses and advance clinical trial participation, ultimately accelerating discovery and development of effective therapies for rare orphan diseases.

"Greenwood Genetic Center is excited to partner with so many cutting-edge healthcare organizations through GRN in harnessing the power of collaborative data to improve access to clinical trials and effective therapies for patients with both rare and common genetic disorders," said Steve Skinner, MD, President and CEO of GGC. "We are proud to join this South Carolina-led network in enhancing state-of-the-art care for patients across the US."

By joining GRN, Greenwood Genetic Center strengthens its position within a powerful and committed nationwide network of healthcare systems to collaboratively harness big data and apply AI to further enhance medical research. Together, the nonprofit organizations leverage these data to unlock new insights and support the development of groundbreaking therapies for both rare and common genetic disorders.

"The Greenwood Genetic Center's long and distinguished dedication to the advancement of medical science and our understanding of systems biology aligns beautifully with our goal to harness data for the advancement of healthcare and cures," comments Bruce Holstien, CEO of GRN. "Greenwood Genetic Center's expertise in rare and common disease diagnosis and its molecularly rich longitudinal dataset contributes significantly to GRN's efforts to expand clinical trial access and develop much-needed therapies for underserved populations."

As GRN's consortium grows, its Real World Data (RWD) continues to shape the future of healthcare by driving innovations improving outcomes for millions of patients across the country.

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, Inc.®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a nationwide consortium comprised of community healthcare organizations focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures and care improvements. GRN works within the life sciences industry and with its health system members to increase participation in data-driven research, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies and employ real world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in underserved communities. For more information, visit www.guardianresearch.org .

About Greenwood Genetic Center

The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) is a non-profit organization committed to advancing medical genetics and providing compassionate care for families affected by genetic diseases and birth defects. GGC's expert team of physicians and scientists across SC offers comprehensive clinical genetic services, state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory testing, educational programs, and impactful research initiatives with a mission to develop preventative and curative therapies. For more information: ggc.org

GRN Media Contact:

Jan Schmidt

[email protected]

Greenwood Genetic Center Media Contact:

Lori Bassett

Director of Communications

[email protected]

864.388.1061

SOURCE Guardian Research Network