GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES ACQUIRES DIAMOND ROOFING, EXPANDING ITS FAMILY OF TRUSTED REGIONAL BRANDS IN NEW YORK

WORCESTER, Mass., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries today announced the acquisition of Diamond Roofing, a respected Central New York roofing company with nearly eight decades of experience. The acquisition strengthens Greenwood's presence in New York and reflects its continued investment in established companies with strong market positions and longstanding customer relationships.

Diamond Roofing will continue to operate under its current brand and leadership, with the added support of Greenwood's operational resources, safety programs, and technical expertise. Integration into Greenwood's operating platform will take place gradually, with a focus on continuity for customers, employees, and partners.

"Diamond Roofing has built an outstanding business and an exceptional reputation in Central New York," said David Klein, CEO of Greenwood Industries. "We're proud to welcome Don and his team to Greenwood and look forward to building on their success together."

The acquisition also expands what Diamond can offer its customers. Beyond its core roofing expertise, Diamond will now be backed by Greenwood's broader capabilities in waterproofing, masonry, specialty roofing, and service solutions spanning the full building envelope.

"Joining Greenwood positions Diamond for its next chapter while preserving the strengths that have defined our business for decades," said Don DeStefano, owner of Diamond Roofing. "This partnership gives our customers access to deeper building envelope expertise and creates new opportunities for our team."

Greenwood Industries builds market-leading businesses by investing in trusted companies, strengthening their capabilities, and creating long-term value for customers, employees, and partners. Through its family of brands, Greenwood delivers commercial roofing and building envelope expertise backed by its scale, service, and resources.

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is a leading provider of custom building envelope solutions, with 15 locations throughout the Northeast. For more than 30 years, Greenwood has delivered commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, masonry, maintenance, and historic restoration services for complex exterior building systems.

Through its growing family of market-leading specialty contractors, including Silktown Roofing, TWC Phoenix Waterproofing and Masonry, Brunca Waterproofing, Gilbert & Becker Co., Inc., and Diamond Roofing, Greenwood continues to expand its technical expertise, regional reach, and ability to support customers across complementary exterior building services.

Greenwood is recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as a top 10 commercial roofing contractor in the United States and has earned numerous industry awards for craftsmanship and performance. For more information, visit www.greenwoodindustries.com.

About Diamond Roofing

Founded in 1947, Diamond Roofing has served customers across New York State for nearly eight decades. Built on a philosophy of putting customers first, the company has grown from its roofing roots into a respected regional provider of roofing, sheet metal fabrication, environmental asbestos abatement, and related specialty services. Its work can be seen on some of New York State's most notable architecture, ranging from small re-roofing projects to historic, multi-million-dollar restorations.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: (508) 612-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenwood Industries