GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES EXPANDS SPECIALTY AND HISTORIC ROOFING CAPABILITIES WITH GILBERT & BECKER

WORCESTER, Mass., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries today announced it has acquired Gilbert & Becker Co., Inc., a Massachusetts-based specialty commercial roofing contractor with nearly 80 years of experience in artisan roofing and historic restoration. The addition of Gilbert & Becker expands Greenwood's ability to deliver technically complex, high‑visibility roofing projects across the Northeast.

Since its founding in 1947, Gilbert & Becker has built a long‑standing reputation for craftsmanship in slate, copper, and historic roofing systems. The company is trusted for projects where precision, trade expertise, and proven experience are critical to long‑term performance.

"Gilbert & Becker represents the type of company that fits naturally within our organization," said David Klein, CEO of Greenwood Industries. "Their legacy of craftsmanship, technical depth, and reputation for delivering high-level work strengthens our specialty roofing capabilities while aligning with our commitment to preserving the identity and culture of the companies we partner with."

Gilbert & Becker will continue to operate under its existing name, with leadership, teams, and day-to-day operations remaining in place. Customers can expect continuity in relationships and service delivery, along with access to Greenwood's broader operational scale and complementary building envelope capabilities, including waterproofing, masonry, and service and maintenance.

"Our focus has always been on craftsmanship, quality, and solving challenging roofing problems," said Alex Alpert, CEO of Gilbert & Becker. "Partnering with Greenwood allows us to remain true to that mission while expanding our capacity and resources to support larger and more complex projects."

This partnership reinforces Greenwood Industries' strategy of building a platform of market‑leading specialty contractors while preserving local expertise and long‑established reputations.

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is a leading provider of custom building envelope solutions, with fifteen locations throughout the Northeast. For more than 30 years, Greenwood has delivered commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, masonry, and maintenance services for complex exterior building systems.

Through its growing family of market-leading specialty contractors, including Silktown Roofing, TWC Phoenix Waterproofing and Masonry, Brunca Waterproofing, and Gilbert & Becker Co., Inc., Greenwood continues to expand its capabilities and regional reach across complementary exterior building services.

Greenwood is recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as a top 10 commercial roofing contractor in the United States and has earned numerous industry awards for craftsmanship and performance.

Visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow Greenwood on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X for more information.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: (508) 612-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenwood Industries