WORCESTER, Mass., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries is proud to announce its designation as the Official Commercial Roofing Company of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, bringing together two winning organizations that share a relentless commitment to excellence, preparation, and proven results.

Over the past several years, Greenwood has played a key role in major projects at Gillette Stadium, delivering complex roofing solutions at one of the country's most visible sports venues.

Greenwood Industries named official commercial roofing company of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium.

As part of Gillette Stadium's North End renovation project, completed in 2023 in partnership with Suffolk Construction, Greenwood installed roofing systems on both the North End addition and the stadium's signature Lighthouse. The project required detailed coordination, technical precision and adherence to an aggressive schedule, all while operating in a live, high-profile sports and entertainment environment.

More recently, Greenwood completed the roofing installation at the new Patriots Training Center, again in collaboration with Suffolk Construction. Opening this spring, the state-of-the-art facility will support year-round team operations and player development and performance with Greenwood's work ensuring that the building envelope meets the highest commercial standards.

In addition to these large-scale capital projects, Greenwood's Service Division manages ongoing roofing services at Gillette Stadium, including small roof replacements, preventive maintenance and routine inspections. This work reinforces Greenwood's commitment to not only build at the highest level, but to also protect and maintain critical facilities over the long term.

"We set the same standard for ourselves as the Patriots do for their organization by preparing thoroughly, executing at the highest level and delivering results that stand up over time," said David Klein, CEO of Greenwood Industries. "From highly visible renovations to day-to-day service work, our team takes pride in delivering quality, safety and reliability every time we take the field."

Greenwood Industries is a leading commercial roofing and building envelope contractor throughout the Northeast, serving clients in education, healthcare, corporate, manufacturing and professional sports facilities. This official partnership brings together a world-class franchise and a top-performing contractor, underscoring Greenwood's ability to perform on the biggest stage while maintaining the responsiveness and service excellence that define the company's approach.

For more information about Greenwood Industries and its commercial roofing services, visit www.greenwoodindustries.com.

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is the Northeast's leading commercial roofing and custom building envelope provider, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. For more than 30 years, Greenwood has delivered commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, and maintenance services for all exterior building systems. Recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as one of the largest commercial roofing companies in the nation, Greenwood has earned numerous awards for craftsmanship. Visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads for more information.

Contact: Ginny Pitcher

Phone: (508) 612-3645

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenwood Industries