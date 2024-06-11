GREENWOOD INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND KEY PROMOTIONS

WORCESTER, Mass., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries, the leading custom building envelope solutions company in the Northeast, announces a leadership transition and several key promotions within its executive team, marking an important milestone in the company's continued growth and strategic development.

Effective immediately, David Klein will transition from his role as President to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This move will enable Mr. Klein to step away from daily operations and focus on shaping the company's long-term strategies, providing clear leadership, and harnessing the collective strengths of Greenwood Industries' outstanding team to drive sustained growth.

As part of this transition, the following leadership promotions have been announced:

John D'Elia has been promoted to President of Greenwood's Massachusetts operations. Mr. D'Elia, who has been with Greenwood since its inception, brings over 30 years of experience in commercial and residential construction. As the former Vice President of Estimating and Sales, he has been instrumental in developing strategies for new business, partnering with clients on budgeting and value engineering, and managing the company's efficient estimating department. His deep industry expertise will guide Greenwood's Massachusetts operations toward continued success.

Lucien Lanoue has been promoted to President of Greenwood's Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island operations. Mr. Lanoue, who joined Greenwood in 1994, has served in various roles, from Roofer to Foreman, Sheet Metal Superintendent, and Project Manager, ultimately advancing to Vice President of Operations. His hands-on knowledge and long-standing commitment to the company have earned him a reputation for being strategic and detail-oriented, ensuring the strength and stability of operations across these regions.

Matthew Tessier has been promoted to Vice President of Private Estimating for all locations. Mr. Tessier, currently the Director of Estimating for Private Construction at Greenwood, brings over 20 years of experience to his role. He is responsible for all privately funded projects in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. In his new role, Matthew will play a pivotal part in sustaining and expanding Greenwood's private projects department.

Jay O'Toole has been promoted to Vice President of Public Estimating for all locations. Mr. O'Toole, the Director of Public Estimating, joined Greenwood in 2003 as an Estimator. In addition to his core responsibilities, Jay is charged with training new estimators and serving as the liaison between the Project Management and Submittals departments. In his new role, Jay will help drive the growth and stability of Greenwood's public projects department.

"I am thrilled to announce these new roles and the incredible talent stepping into them," said Mr. Klein. "John, Lucien, Matt, and Jay have worked tirelessly over the years, and their dedication has earned them this recognition. More importantly, this change will allow Greenwood to remain focused on strategic growth and innovation. I am confident that with their leadership, we will continue to push our company forward, capitalizing on new opportunities and achieving remarkable success together."

About Greenwood Industries

Greenwood Industries is the leading custom building envelope solutions company with offices throughout the Northeast. In business for over 30 years, Greenwood provides commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, masonry construction and repair, historic restoration, and maintenance and service solutions for all exterior building systems. Greenwood is recognized by Roofing Contractor Magazine as the tenth-largest commercial roofing company in the nation and has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship.

