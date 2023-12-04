Greenwood Industries Named 2023 Commercial Roofing Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine

News provided by

Greenwood Industries, Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 22:42 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Industries, the leading provider of commercial roofing and building envelope solutions in the Northeast, was named the 2023 Commercial Roofing Contractor of the Year by Roofing Contractor Magazine. This prestigious award recognizes Greenwood Industries for its excellence in roofing craftsmanship, commitment to customer service, and innovative approach to roofing technology.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from Roofing Contractor Magazine," said David Klein, CEO of Greenwood Industries. "This award is a testament to our entire team's hard work, dedication, and expertise."

Greenwood Industries has been at the forefront of the commercial roofing industry for over 30 years, providing a range of services from installation to waterproofing to masonry construction and repair to maintenance. Greenwood is known for its use of cutting-edge technology and sustainable materials, improving the durability and efficiency of roofing systems and contributing to environmental conservation.

"Greenwood Industries represents the best in the commercial roofing industry, demonstrating exceptional skill and a commitment to quality and safety," said Art Aisner, Editor-In-Chief of Roofing Contractor Magazine.

About Greenwood Industries
Greenwood Industries is the leading commercial roofing and building envelope solutions company in the Northeast, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. Greenwood has been in business for over 30 years, providing commercial roofing, architectural metal fabrication, waterproofing, masonry, and maintenance and service solutions for all exterior building systems. In 2023, Greenwood was recognized by Engineering News-Record as the fifth-largest roofing contractor and sixth-largest masonry contractor in the country. Greenwood has received numerous awards and recognition for its craftsmanship. 

For more information, visit www.greenwoodindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. 

Greenwood Industries, Inc.
Contact: Ginny Pitcher
Phone: (774) 293-0122
Email: gpitcher@greenwood-industries.com

SOURCE Greenwood Industries, Inc.

