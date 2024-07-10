Greenwood Project Announces Strategic Board Expansion With Four Renowned Leaders

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering career pathways in financial services for Black and Latino college students, proudly welcomes four esteemed business professionals to its Board of Directors: Nick Cherney, Head of Innovation, Janus Henderson Investors, JJ Kinahan, CEO IG North America, Joe Lawler, Managing Director, Wind Point Partners, and Fred Martin, Executive Vice President and CFO, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

As Head of Innovation at Janus Henderson Investors, Nick Cherney helps the firm and its clients identify, understand, and execute on longer horizon developments that have potentially disruptive impact to the way business is managed, and how clients manage their investments. Nick is also responsible for the firm's ETF business and is a member of the firm's Strategic Leadership Team. Previously, Nick was CIO and co-founder at VelocityShares until Janus' acquisition of the company in 2014.





As CEO of IG North America, JJ Kinahan, helps scale the firm's primary businesses, tasty live, tastytrade and its tastyfx business. He was formerly Chief Market Strategist and Managing Director of market structure strategy and client advocacy as well as Managing Director of Active Trading Services for TD Ameritrade. He is a 30-year trading veteran and a regular CNBC guest.





As Managing Director at Wind Point Partners, Joe Lawler has played a significant role in Wind Point's investments and value creation within the food and consumer products industries, including several Latino foods businesses. Beyond his work as an investment professional, Joe has been acknowledged for his leadership and remarkable impact on the firm's overall success and ongoing growth.





As CFO at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Fred Martin oversees Corporate Accounting and Financial Planning, with additional responsibilities for the bank's Facility Management and Law Enforcement functions. Fred is also a member of the bank's Executive Committee and the Federal Reserve System's Advisory Group on Financial Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick Cherney, JJ Kinahan, Joe Lawler, and Fred Martin to Greenwood Project's Board of Directors," said Kwesi Smith, CEO of Greenwood Project. "Their wealth of experience and deep commitment to providing opportunities for our Scholars will allow Greenwood Project to expand its scale and impact."

"The addition of these accomplished leaders to our board underscores their dedication to creating pathways of success for students who possess immense talent but lack traditional access to the financial services sector," said Kwesi Smith.

Greenwood Project is a non-profit organization that envisions a finance industry without barriers to entry or advancement. The organization is on a mission to introduce Black and Latino college students to careers in finance through rigorous training and internships. With over 70 percent of Greenwood Project Scholars entering the field, the organization seeks industry partners to open their doors for internships and donations. For more information, please visit www.greenwoodproject.org.

