Greenwood Project Welcomes Two Distinguished Leaders to its Executive Team

News provided by

Greenwood Project

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Project, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Caroline Older as Director of Development and Virgil Jones as Director of Growth and Operational Excellence. 

Caroline Older is a seasoned non-profit leader with an impressive track record of over 20 years in fundraising, including 11 years of executive director experience across three prominent organizations. Her fundraising expertise spans individual giving, major gift solicitation, capital campaigns, and corporate and foundation giving. Caroline's extensive experience and personal dedication to employment equity uniquely positions her to lead Greenwood Project's fundraising efforts, ensuring sustained support for the organization's critical mission. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline Older to the Greenwood Project team. Her unparalleled experience and proven fundraising prowess will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone in our relentless pursuit of providing transformative opportunities for underrepresented youth in the finance industry," remarked Kwesi Smith, Greenwood Project Executive Director. 

Virgil Jones, appointed as Director of Growth and Operational Excellence, also brings over two decades of non-profit executive leadership experience. His expertise lies in guiding organizations towards exceptional operational management, efficient resource allocation, and maintaining sound fiscal discipline. Virgil's proven track record of success in optimizing organizational efficiency will be invaluable in driving Greenwood Project's continued growth and impact. 

"Virgil Jones is a strategic addition to our leadership team, and his extensive experience in operational excellence will serve as the linchpin in catapulting our initiatives to new heights and ensuring our long-term sustainability," Smith stated. 

These strategic appointments underscore Greenwood Project's unwavering commitment to creating pathways to success for Black and Latino college students in the finance sector. With Caroline Older leading the fundraising charge and Virgil Jones driving operational excellence, the organization is poised for unprecedented impact.   

Greenwood Project is a non-profit organization that envisions a finance industry without barriers to entry or advancement. The organization is on a mission to introduce Black and Latino college students to careers in finance through rigorous training and internships.  With more than 70 percent of Greenwood Project Scholars entering the field, the organization needs industry partners to open its doors for internships and donations to catalyze its mission. 

Greenwood Project is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 81-1990763)

SOURCE Greenwood Project

Also from this source

GREENWOOD PROJECT ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.