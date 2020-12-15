Greenwood releases second video in three-part series about financial empowerment

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood, a new digital banking platform for Black and Latinx people and business owners, today released the second video in a three-part series about the financial empowerment movement. The video features actor, director, producer, and community activist Jesse Williams, as well as Civil Rights leader and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.

The second video in the "You Ready?" campaign focuses on the flourishing and prosperous Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which included the "Black Wall Street" of the 1920s. (The first video in the series was released Nov. 19.) All the videos were produced, directed and staffed by a nearly all-Black cast and crew. The videos were executive produced by Ri-Karlo Handy, a vocal advocate for Black equity in Hollywood.