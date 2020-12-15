Greenwood releases second video in three-part series about financial empowerment
Videos feature actor/activist Jesse Williams, Ambassador Andrew Young,Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and business owners
ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood, a new digital banking platform for Black and Latinx people and business owners, today released the second video in a three-part series about the financial empowerment movement. The video features actor, director, producer, and community activist Jesse Williams, as well as Civil Rights leader and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.
The second video in the "You Ready?" campaign focuses on the flourishing and prosperous Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, which included the "Black Wall Street" of the 1920s. (The first video in the series was released Nov. 19.) All the videos were produced, directed and staffed by a nearly all-Black cast and crew. The videos were executive produced by Ri-Karlo Handy, a vocal advocate for Black equity in Hollywood.
Who:
Jesse Williams, known by many for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the ABC TV series "Grey's Anatomy;" Andrew Young, Civil Rights leader.
What:
You Ready?, the second video in a three-part series about financial empowerment sponsored by Greenwood, a new digital banking platform for Black and Lantinx people and business owners.
Where:
www.bankgreenwood.com/you-ready, www.bankgreenwood.com and Greenwood social media channels.
When:
December 15, 2020
Why:
One a month after launching the company, more than 250,000 people have joined the waiting list at www.bankgreenwood.com for Greenwood's digital banking products to be offered early 2021, making Greenwood one of the most successful launches in the history of the financial services industry.
Interviews:
Greenwood executives.
