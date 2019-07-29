Greenworks Announces Partnership With Earth Day Network As Exclusive Outdoor Power Equipment Sponsor Of Earth Day 2020

With its established leadership in battery-powered technologies for lawn and landscape care, Greenworks proudly eliminates the carbon footprint and environmental hazards associated with gas-powered equipment. In support of Earth Day Network, Greenworks will pioneer 50 "acts of green" around the world to mark Earth Day's 50 th Anniversary. Details on the planned initiatives and calendar of activities will be announced later this year.

"At Greenworks, we have taken on a mindset that every day is Earth Day," said Mark Sewall, Director of Marketing for Greenworks Tools. "Whether it is snow removal equipment in the winter or string trimmers and leaf blowers throughout the growing season, by eliminating fossil fuels and providing a superior alternative to consumers and professional landscapers, we are doing our part year-round to help reduce the outdoor power equipment industry's impact on our planet. We are excited to join Earth Day Network in helping to further our shared mission: to make Earth Day 2020 the most impactful Earth Day in history."

"Humanity is at a pivotal moment in the battle to address the climate crisis, made more urgent by the extraordinary impacts that climate change is already starting to have on national security, the economy, and public health," said Earth Day Network president Kathleen Rogers. "As we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020, we're working to build a new generation of environmentalist activists, engaging millions of people worldwide. Fossil-fuel-free landscape care is one important step in building a post-carbon economy and meeting the needs of consumers who increasingly believe in using their purchasing power for good."

For more information on all of Greenworks Tools' environmentally friendly, best-in-class, battery-powered outdoor equipment, visit www.greenworkstools.com. Stay up to date on all of Greenworks exciting Earth Day 2020 plans by joining the Greenworks Green Generation group on Facebook.

About Greenworks

Greenworks Tools is the leader in battery-powered outdoor power tools for DIY-consumers and landscaping professionals. The company distributes Greenworks branded and private label products, as well as products for an extensive network of Original Equipment Manufacturers. With a robust line of Greenworks branded products including 24-volt, 40-volt, 60-volt, 80-volt, and commercial grade 82-volt battery-powered outdoor power equipment, a full line of corded equipment, and electric pressure washers, Greenworks offers the right tool for every job. Utilizing best-in-class technology, Greenworks tools deliver the power and performance of comparable gas-powered tools without the mess, hassle, pollution, and noise associated with gas products. For more information, find us on the web at GreenworksTools.com.

About Earth Day Network

Earth Day Network is a 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day, Earth Day Network is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Earth Day Network works through a combination of education, public policy, and consumer campaigns. For more information, visit www.earthday.org.

SOURCE Greenworks Tools

Related Links

http://www.greenworkstools.com

