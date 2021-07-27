Greenworks Lending from Nuveen Appoints Kate Cusack as Vice President of Originations

Cusack joined Greenworks Lending's in-house Transaction Counsel team in 2019 to help facilitate the company's deal closings, market entry, and corporate strategy goals. Prior to joining Greenworks, Cusack gained over 12 years of commercial real estate experience, most recently having worked at a boutique law practice representing private equity funds in all matters related to commercial real estate transactions. Since joining Greenworks, she has closed nearly 100 C-PACE transactions across every market in which the company operates, adding up to approximately $200MM in loan closings.

In her new role as Vice President of Originations, Cusack will be helping deal teams sustain and improve originations process efficiency and scale originations efforts to support the company's massive expansion.

"Kate is an adept deal navigator with deep expertise in structured commercial real estate financing transactions," said Andrew Zech, Head of C-PACE Originations at Greenworks Lending from Nuveen. "I am confident she will bring great value to the originations team as the company navigates a phase of unprecedented growth and rapid expansion."

Kate received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and her law degree from Seton Hall University School of Law.

About Greenworks Lending from Nuveen

Greenworks Lending, a Nuveen affiliate, is the largest provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in the country. Led by several of the industry's founding policy developers and standard-setters, Greenworks Lending is a private capital provider uniquely dedicated to funding commercial real estate through C-PACE. Greenworks has provided financing to hundreds of commercial properties and is active in more than 25 states, making clean energy a smart financial decision for commercial property owners and developers nationwide. For more information, visit www.greenworkslending.com.

SOURCE Greenworks Lending from Nuveen

Related Links

https://greenworkslending.com/

