Greenzie honors commercial operators in third annual Best of Greenzie Awards

Recipients demonstrate consistent, real-world use of autonomous mowing technology at scale

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenzie, the technology platform powering commercial mowing autonomy, today announced its third annual Best of Greenzie Awards, recognizing commercial landscape operators who are turning autonomous mowing into a proven business tool.

Greenzie celebrates the leaders of autonomous mowing with its Best of Greenzie Awards, and Yellowstone Landscape, pictured, is leading the pack, earning multiple honors for innovation in the field.

The awards recognize organizations that use autonomy consistently in live commercial environments. This year's recipients reflect real-world adoption enabled by a mature autonomy platform, proving that autonomous mowing has evolved into an established operating model with measurable gains in productivity, efficiency and labor relief across the landscaping industry.

"What stands out about this year's winners is the consistency of their performance," said Greenzie co-founder and CEO Charles Brian Quinn. "They're integrating autonomous mowing into day-to-day operations and seeing clear improvements in reliability and output. They are demonstrating that the industry is ready to move from experimentation to sustained autonomous operations."

The awards use objective performance data to recognize operators for consistent autonomous mowing across key metrics like mowing days, acreage covered and sustained performance, reflecting autonomy in active commercial service, not pilot or trial use.

This year's Best Overall Performance awards recognize standout organizations setting the standard for autonomous mowing across diverse categories. Those winners include:

Landscaper – Yellowstone Landscape, headquartered in Bunnell, Florida

College and university – Georgia Southern University

New customer – Colonial Hills Landscaping, Inc. of Fayetteville, Arkansas

In addition to winning Best Landscaper, Yellowstone Landscape earned top honors across multiple performance categories, setting new benchmarks for autonomous mowing in real-world operations. In one Yellowstone market, a single mower within Yellowstone's autonomous fleet set a new record with 58 consecutive autonomous mowing days and logged 161 autonomous mowing days in a single season, establishing a new standard for sustained autonomy within a single operating environment. In other Yellowstone markets, autonomous mowing productivity reached exceptional levels, with 1,032 autonomous acres covered in a single season in one market and 1,164 total acres maintained in a year in another. These single-market results represent outstanding production, underscoring the scale and maturity of Yellowstone's autonomous operations.

Quinn said the awards come at a pivotal moment for the landscaping industry, as ongoing labor shortages continue to constrain growth, increase costs and strain day-to-day operations. Autonomous mowing enables companies to maintain and expand service levels with fewer available workers, while reallocating skilled labor to higher-value tasks such as detailed maintenance, customer service and crew supervision.

"This technology is about giving crews better tools, not eliminating the human factor," Quinn said. "Autonomy helps teams stay productive, reduces pressure on workers and allows businesses to keep up despite labor shortages. These award winners show how autonomy can be scaled responsibly in ways that support workers and strengthen operations."

Greenzie is making autonomous mowing work in the real world at scale. As the autonomy platform deployed across hundreds of machines from leading manufacturers, Greenzie provides the intelligence layer that turns commercial mowers into dependable autonomous systems. This platform approach gives operators a practical way to do more with the teams they already have, while enabling autonomy to be deployed, supported, and scaled across real commercial operations.

