GREENZIE JOINS AUBURN UNIVERSITY OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT CONSORTIUM, DONATES COMMERCIAL MOWER TO SCHOOL

News provided by

Greenzie

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous mowing software technology leader Greenzie has joined the Auburn University Outdoor Power Equipment Consortium to help Auburn professors and students perform research, development, and performance assessments that drive technological innovation, commercial adoption, and advanced collaborations in support of the outdoor power equipment industry.

The Auburn University Outdoor Power Equipment Consortium (AU OPEC) is an interdisciplinary collaboration between Auburn's Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Auburn's College of Agriculture to establish an Industry-University Research Consortium.

In addition to joining AU OPEC, Greenzie donated an electric mower to Auburn. 

AU OPEC provides a mechanism whereby a university environment can be used to perform research, development, and performance assessments that drive technological innovation, commercial adoption, and advanced collaborations in support of the outdoor power equipment industry. Our cooperative efforts support the Green Industry by providing a knowledge base for professional landscape companies to optimize their energy consumption, productivity, and fiscal resources. 

"Greenzie technology empowers landscape professionals to excel in the their craft," said Paul Bartley, co-director of AU OPEC and assistant professor of horticulture at Auburn. "We're thrilled to welcome Greenzie to AU OPEC igniting our mission and commitment to technological innovation."

"We are proud to join the talented team of industry experts, researchers and scholars at AU OPEC," said Charles Brian Quinn, Greenzie CEO and co-founder. "Our robotic workers help take the repetitive, boring work away so they can do what humans are best at, trimming, edging and taking care of the detail work to keep these grounds looking beautiful."

Greenzie provides autonomous functionality on commercial lawn mowers with field-tested, self-driving software coupled with proven robotic sensor hardware to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety for commercial landscaping businesses. Over 100 Greenzie-equipped mowers across the entire USA are being used by customers and as demo units at select outdoor power equipment dealers.

Greenzie is in production, on crews, and in the field on the Wright Autonomous Stander ZK, the first Greenzie equipped mower based on the iconic Wright Stander ZK. Additionally, Greenzie powered versions and upfits on commercial zero turn mowers from Bobcat, Scag, and Mean Green Mowers will be available and in production by 2024.

CONTACT: Zach Peterson, Scott Fosgard Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Greenzie

