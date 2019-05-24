GreenZone Hero and The Green Life App Connect the Patriotic Marketplace with the Cannabis Industry

SARASOTA, Fla., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenZone Hero is developing a social digital presence for patriotic businesses who would like to expand their business offerings into the cannabis community. The Green Life App is a social media engagement platform incorporating digital features to communicate, advertise, locate and educate within the Cannabis Community. The GreenZone Hero mission is to recognize businesses in the patriotic marketplace that honor freedom and to help those businesses succeed.

By 2024, spending on legal cannabis is expected to reach 63.5 billion U.S. dollars worldwide. The U.S. and Canada alone are expected to generate a combined $172 billion in retail sales over the next six years. And, the marijuana industry looks like the fastest-growing job market in the country. John Krotec, founder of GreenZone Hero and human kind advocate stated, "This 5-star app is easy to navigate and connects people globally -everyone from an entrepreneurial pot farmer who is training military Veterans to work in the marijuana industry to helping a Veteran become knowledgeable about the use of CBD oil, or a for a local spa using CBD oils."

The Green Life App founder and CEO, Bruno Barbieri, strives every day to educate the world about everything surrounding cannabis/hemp, its uses, and more. "The Green Life App is very excited and proud of its affiliation to GreenZone Hero. The Green Life App's goals are to make knowledge about cannabis accessible to everyone. To that extent they now offering discounts on products and services to all veterans, including doctors, nurses and other service providers that specialize in cannabis," said Barbieri.

Leading the example of such a GreenZone Hero supportive company is Charlotte's Web Hemp. "We are extremely humbled and honored to have the membership and support of Charlotte's Web Hemp," said Krotec. "In fact, they were the first hemp-sector company in America to support the GreenZone Hero 'Mission to Honor Freedom'. They truly understand how important it is to make available to Veterans and the cannabis community cutting-edge products that can help people lead more productive lives," said Krotec. Other GreenZone Hero supportive business members in the CBD/Hemp sector include Koi CBD, TrytheCBD, and Carolina Hemp Company just to name a few.

For more information visit www.greenzonehero.com and www.thegreenlifeapp.com.

To download the app visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-green-life-app/id1249596512?mt=8

About GreenZone Hero –

A global b2b movement, cutting-edge commerce and marketing platform to provide The Patriotic Way of doing business to honor our Freedoms. Our mission is to improve business and to connect people with Veteran & Military friendly businesses. With intrinsic value and economics in mind, we provide unique marketing & digital business-enhancement tools for businesses to differentiate themselves, believe in something again, and honor those who serve our country.

