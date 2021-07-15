Greeting card industry finds its future in Silicon Valley innovation

Sending messages of celebration, support, and thanks are acts of love and mercy. Those acts change the world. Tweet this

Each customer writes anything he or she wants on a napkin or other piece of paper and snaps a photo of that handwritten message on his or her phone; Signed then produces an astonishingly high-fidelity reproduction of that authentic handwritten message inside the real card and mails the card to the intended recipient. Customers have been extremely positive.

Signed Cards founder Jerry McLaughlin explains what happened when they made this technology, and thousands of original card designs from independent artists, available to shoppers around the world: "Thousands of customers began signing cards online - each with an original message in his or her own handwriting – and having those cards delivered in the real world." (Read the real customer reviews at https://www.trustpilot.com/review/signedcards.com )

Recent developments suggest that other greeting card companies have taken notice of Signed's pioneering approach.

Surprisingly, McLaughlin thinks that competition could be good for customers: "New entrants to this exciting way of signing and sending cards may help everyone learn how easy it."

But McLaughlin is quick to return the focus from his cutting-edge technology to his customers and their loved ones: "Sending messages of celebration, support, and thanks are acts of love and mercy. Those acts change the world. The easier it is to send those messages the more of those notes that are sent. That's what we do - we make it easier - and we feel very good about that."

Customers have been delighted at the high level of customer service that distinguish Signed from many online companies: "I love the ease of sending cards this way but the thoughtfulness of Signed cards and its remarkable customer service is, for me, its essential hallmark" explained Signed customer Scott McDonald, who has sent dozens of cards through Signed over the last few years.

"Signed online; delivered in the real world. What could be easier?" McLaughlin asks.

