Greettel Portal's new book "Reflexiones Para La Vida" is a fascinating volume that aims to improve a person's quality of living.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Reflexiones Para La Vida" from Page Publishing author Greettel Portal is a collection of heartwarming and popular stories meant to expand readers' knowledge and elevate the way they live.

Reflexiones Para La Vida

Greettel Portal, a Cuban native who has deep fascination towards literature, has completed her new book "Reflexiones Para La Vida": a lovely volume created for the good of humanity. The stories included in this selection contain advice and lessons that one can apply in his life. Portal also hopes that this work will open a meaningful and fulfilling path for her readers.

Portal shares, "Society is moving to a new order. To find a place in that society, we first have to find that place in that society. Reflexiones Para La Vida collects the most beautiful stories of all time. Taken from popular culture, with clear, simple and accessible language for any reading public. Reflexiones Para La Vida, was born as a result of finding that personal commitment of love. He is a discreet friend, who offers meritorious help to those who come to meet him. We will not be able to make dreams come true if we do not put more of our efforts. Reflexiones Para La Vida is a book of advice, experiences, teachings to improve the quality of life of all the inhabitants of planet Earth."

Published by Page Publishing, Greettel Portal's enthusiastic tale is a compilation where each story contains wisdom that will help readers change the way they think, speak, and operate.

This is recommended to those who want to see improvements in their professional and personal life.

Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Reflexiones Para La Vida" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876874/203169Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing