Greg Barlow Promoted to CEO of The Drive

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drive, one of the most influential automotive media and military news platforms, today announced that Greg Barlow has been promoted to CEO, effective today.

Mr. Barlow has more than fifteen years of digital media experience. He previously served as the CEO of Constructive Media, an online education and casual games platform with over 400 million global users. During his time at Constructive Media he significantly grew the user base, as well as revenue and overall profitability. Prior to Constructive Media, Greg served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Encyclopaedia Britannica & Merriam-Webster, Director of Multimedia Sales at the Wall Street Journal and Director of Digital Sales at This Old House.

"Greg brings with him a unique skill set having worked across executive management, content production and monetization," said The Drive Chairman Andrew Perlman. "I look forward to continuing to work with Greg to grow our global automotive media platform."

"I am excited to lead our senior team of journalists, reviewers, producers and technologists as we expand our industry leading products and content offerings," commented Barlow.

About The Drive

The Drive was launched in 2015, when Time Inc. leveraged its acquisition of /DRIVE, a popular YouTube channel featuring leading industry figures Chris Harris, Mike Spinelli, and Alex Roy, to create a platform with a smart, feature-heavy approach to digital media. The Drive has earned accolades and support from advertisers such as Volvo, eBay Motors, Dodge, Jaguar, and Lexus.

Among its editorial verticals is The War Zone, a powerful defense site run by Tyler Rogoway, who is among the military sector's most influential voices. The War Zone's singular analysis of breaking defense news, as well as its deep insider view of developing military technology, has made it an authority in the category.

Since being acquired by Flash Equity, The Drive has continued to grow its audience and expand its content offerings across video and written content.

About Flash Equity

Flash Equity is a principal investment firm dedicated to building a portfolio of growing, cash-flow positive, transformative online media brands. The Drive is its first acquisition. Flash Equity management team has extensive experience in the intersection of technology and media, as private investors and operators, and seeks to make long-term investments across the media landscape. Flash Equity is based in New York and has offices San Francisco and Los Angeles.

