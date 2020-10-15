Greg Benton Joins The Chartis Group as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Practice Leader

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Greg Benton has joined the firm as a Director in the firm's Informatics and Technology Practice. He will lead the firm's offerings and growth relative to ERP technology solutions.

Mr. Benton brings more than 20 years of experience delivering healthcare technology solutions to clients seeking to transform and optimize their business processes. His expertise includes alliance and channel development, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and material requirements planning (MRP), mid-market sales and marketing, and solutions architecture and delivery across the healthcare and public sectors.

Mr. Benton is a nationally recognized advisor in ERP transformation programs – he has helped guide more than 50 healthcare organizations on selection and implementation of enterprise solutions that deliver measurable process improvement, EHR and ERP systems integration, and real-time data and reporting agility. while reducing costs. His experience includes developing early phase enterprise software hosting, cloud computing, ERP cloud solutions, and managed service delivery.

Gregg Mohrmann, Informatics and Technology Practice Leader, stated, "ERP transformation is becoming increasingly important to healthcare providers' ability to manage their operations with speed, scale, and visibility, and to continue evolving their technology and digitally enabled strategies. Greg is recognized across the industry for his deep experience in cloud-based IT solutions, including ERP. His experience will greatly benefit our clients and bolster our high growth ERP practice."

Mr. Benton said, "Chartis' capabilities across strategy, performance, and IT uniquely position to deliver transformative ERP programs that create next generation business operations fit for this new era of healthcare delivery. It is a privilege to help health systems make better business decisions, enable new business models, and improve patient care through intelligent ERP solutions."

Prior to joining Chartis, Mr. Benton served as the National Director of Healthcare Advisory Services, ERP, for a global systems integrator. Mr. Benton has more than 20 years in healthcare service delivery and executive leadership roles.

Mr. Benton received a Bachelor of Science from Colorado State University.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

