Greg Breunich Named CEO of Altitude International Holdings, a Leader in Training Athletes in Simulated High Altitudes

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced Greg Breunich will be the new Chairman, CEO and CFO of the leading supplier of custom-built simulated altitude chambers enabling athletes to achieve highest levels of performance in training.

ALTD's prior Chairman, CEO and CFO, Bob Kanuth, will continue to be an integral part of ALTD's executive management team and will continue serving as a member of its Board of Directors.

"I greatly appreciate the opportunity and responsibility that Bob and the ALTD Board of sports luminaries are entrusting me with," said Breunich, an innovator at the highest levels of athletic performance and training. "They have created a fantastic foundation to build on, and I will do everything I can to turn our vast potential into strong results."

Bob Kanuth added, "Greg Breunich is not only a visionary but also a world-class operator and leader. We welcome Greg with enormous respect and the highest level of confidence in our future."

Breunich began his career in 1978 working with Hall of Fame tennis legend Nick Bollettieri, who trained developed and coached superstar tennis champions. In 1987, the late Mark McCormack, the pioneer of the modern-day sports marketing industry and founder of IMG's Group of Companies, purchased 100% of Bollettieri's tennis academy operations. Not long after, Breunich expanded the newly purchased academy operations into multiple sports, academic schools, high-performance training, as well as real estate development and several other related businesses. IMG Academies became known as the gold standard for training, educating, and building highly marketable superstar champion athletes along the way.

Breunich will be exploring professional sport, college, military, and high school market opportunities for ALTD, utilizing his existing businesses and his relational capital. He's considering ALTD's simulated altitude chambers for use at his current academies, both for advanced active training and preventive injury protocols. Other possible opportunities under consideration by Breunich will be the development of an "Altitude Performance" branded recurring revenue model blending ALTD chambers with sports performance, sports rehab, chiropractic modalities, and their related billable services.

Breunich from 1978-2009 created academy programs, employed and organized the teams, sourced the funding, and assembled the partnerships, while expanding the academy property from 10 acres to 500 acres. During this period, Breunich created IMG Academies' "International Performance Institute" which hosted and implemented NFL Pre- Combine position-specific training camps where top NFL prospects prepped for the Combine before the Draft.

In 1995, he established Bollettieri Sports Medicine, a multi-discipline sports rehab operation serving professional athletes and their recovery needs.

Breunich left IMG in 2009 and, for the last ten years, has been developing his next generation of Sports Academies Club Med Academies located in Port St. Lucie and the North Miami Beach Academy, North Miami Beach Florida. His combined companies accounted for several million dollars in revenues in 2019.

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD provides custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position-specific protocols to its clients, which include an NFL franchise, Tulane University, and a leading high- performance treadmill manufacturer. ALTD's team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world's most accomplished in the formulation and execution of cutting-edge training techniques. ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for its clients, including the shattering of a world cycling record at Woodway. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact: Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; [email protected].

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc.

