Greg Crowe of Boostr Awarded Entrepreneurial Rising Star

NORTHPORT, Ala., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Alabama Chamber announced Greg Crowe, founder of Boostr Digital Displays, as the recipient of the H. Pettus Randall Entrepreneurial Rising Star Award. The award, named after the late H. Pettus Randall III, former chairman and CEO of Randall Publishing, recognizes visionary entrepreneurs and inspirational community leaders.

Greg Crowe, CEO of Boostr Displays with Jheovanny Gomez and Michele Coley of West Alabama Chamber of Commerce
Greg Crowe, a Tuscaloosa native and graduate of Hillcrest High School and the University of Alabama, was honored for his outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship. Crowe's journey began as a former basketball coach facing fundraising challenges, prompting him to pioneer the idea of a TV monitor scorer's table for his program. This innovative concept marked the inception of Boostr Digital Displays.

Boostr, co-founded by Greg Crowe in 2012 and subsequently revamped with a new strategic growth plan in 2021 after Crowe bought out his partner, has experienced remarkable success. The company has achieved over 400% growth in the last three years and expanded its reach to all 50 states. Specializing in manufacturing and selling LED products for educational campuses, sports facilities, and businesses, Boostr has become a national powerhouse in the industry.

With a commitment to community impact, Boostr, under Greg Crowe's leadership, currently employs over 20 Tuscaloosa residents with full-time positions and operates from Northport, Alabama.

Boostr's philanthropic endeavors further exemplify Crowe's dedication to giving back. The company has contributed over $3 million to high school and collegiate systems since its inception, with an impressive $1.7 million donated in 2023 alone through its advertising revenue share program.

About Boostr Digital Displays 
Boostr Digital Displays is a digital display company selling scoreboards, score tables, among other digital displays designed to take your sporting event or business to the next level. The company is founded and owned by Greg Crowe in Northport, Alabama. For more information on Boostr Digital Displays, visit boostrdisplays.com or contact by phone at 205-523-4799.

