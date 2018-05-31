Greg Doran Joins Frontline Education as Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Greg will be responsible to ensure Frontline's finance, M&A and administrative functions are prepared to support rapid growth while the company continues to capitalize on the large opportunity within the K-12 human capital management marketplace.

"Frontline Education has grown rapidly over the past three years and our need for client-focused, adaptable financial and accounting management has grown with it," says Tim Clifford, President & CEO of Frontline Education. "Greg will be a great fit for the Frontline team and culture, sharing a client-focused approach and a true talent for highly effective team leadership."

Greg joins Frontline Education from Pepperjam, an industry leading affiliate marketing platform. In his dual role as CFO and COO, Greg led the organization's financial and operational growth efforts. Prior to Pepperjam, Greg was with Fiberlink, a global SaaS platform, eventually becoming CFO following the company's successful sale to IBM. Earlier in Greg's career, he held roles with increasing responsibility at CIGNA and State Farm Insurance. Greg holds a degree in Accounting from Kutztown University.

"This is a very exciting time in education technology and Frontline is at the forefront, serving our valued clients with a strategic human capital management approach for K-12 education," says Doran. "I am thrilled to join the dynamic and forward-thinking team at Frontline Education and I am dedicated to moving the Frontline strategy forward."

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is an integrated insights partner serving more than 12,000 educational organizations, over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. With nearly 20 years of experience serving the front line of education, Frontline Education is dedicated to providing actionable insights that enable informed decisions and drive engagement across school systems.

Bringing together the best education software solutions into one unified platform, Frontline makes it possible to efficiently and effectively manage the administrative needs of the education community, including their recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, special education and employee records management. Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts, Austin, TX, Rockville Centre, New York, Salt Lake City, Utah and Chicago, Illinois.

