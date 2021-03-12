Greg Fink joins Bellwether Asset Management to lead new business development

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Asset Management, Inc. ("Bellwether") announced today that it has hired Greg Fink as Managing Director and Head of Business Development. In his new role, Mr. Fink will be responsible for expanding the Bellwether client base throughout the real estate industry and beyond as the company continues to evolve its customizable and scalable asset management platform designed to capture, drive and sustain value.

Mr. Fink joins Bellwether from Champion Real Estate, where he served as Head of Capital Markets for the Los Angeles based real estate developer / investor and family office for nearly six years. Previously, Mr. Fink provided real estate focused institutional capital advisory services at Moss Adams Capital, LLC and was a member of the principal investment team at IHP Capital Partners after having started his career at Credit Suisse First Boston.

"Bellwether Asset Management is extremely pleased to add Greg to our talented and growing team" said Joe Mossotti, Bellwether Co-Founder and Principal. "We are at an inflection point in our growth, and Greg is a wonderful fit to help expand our client-focused and data-driven platform." Dennis Grzeskowiak, Bellwether Co-Founder and Principal, commented further "we believe Greg's relationships across the real estate community and his deep understanding of the investment process will be a tremendous addition to our team as we replicate the successes that started with Oaktree Capital's Real Estate group."

When looking for underwriting assistance for acquisitions or focused asset and portfolio management for the life cycle of an investment or fund, clients choose Bellwether because of the breadth and quality of services provided. Combining its proprietary data analytics platform with an array of asset and portfolio management specialties, Bellwether offers solutions from the most granular investment-level insights to concise fund-level analyses.

To date, Bellwether's services have been deployed globally across $57 billion of real estate assets, including over 37,000 residential units, 50,000 hotel keys and 80 million square feet of office and industrial properties. The Bellwether platform has been utilized by our clients up and down the capital stack (including equity, preferred equity, mezzanine debt and senior debt) plus a variety of corporate investments in real estate operating companies and REIT vehicles.

"Bellwether has an amazing track record of success, and our suite of services and client success stories are tremendous," said Mr. Fink. "Each day I continue to be impressed with the various customer solutions that start with the core asset and portfolio management services and are enhanced exponentially by technology innovations, data analytics, research, underwriting, accounting and design services." Mr. Fink continued "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues as we roll out our proprietary solutions to new customers. My initial focus will continue to be in the real estate industry as we help our clients successfully execute business plans, enhance investment returns and raise new capital."

ABOUT BELLWETHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2013 and based in Los Angeles, CA, Bellwether partners with clients to provide a proven institutional platform with scalable solutions for all of their real estate needs. Initially engaged by Oaktree Capital's Real Estate group to support the development of an asset management services platform, Bellwether has continued to expand its proprietary suite of management services, data analytics, research tools and reporting capabilities to a variety of investment firms, family offices, and start-ups. Bellwether is wholly owned and controlled by its principals and key employees. To learn more, visit www.bellwetheram.com.

Contact:

David Ebeling

9498618351

[email protected]

SOURCE Bellwether Asset Management, Inc.

Related Links

https://bellwetheram.com/

