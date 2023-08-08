Greg Guard named President of Inframark's Automation and Intelligence Division and Chief Strategy Officer

Guard to lead the formation, integration, and growth of the new division focused on digital transformation within the water and infrastructure space and overall corporate strategy

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inframark, a leading provider of water and wastewater operations and maintenance services across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Greg Guard as its president of the Automation and Intelligence (A&I) division and chief strategy officer. Mr. Guard, who most recently served as the chief growth officer, will report to Inframark's CEO Steve Meininger. Formerly the president at JWC Environmental and CEO of CLEARAS Water, Mr. Guard has significant experience as an executive within the water and environmental services sector since 2006.



Inframark created the Automation and Intelligence (A&I) division through the acquisition of four water infrastructure technology firms - Custom Controls Unlimited, MR Systems, Instrulogic and BL Technology Inc. Under Mr. Guard's leadership, the company will further integrate this platform to support municipal and industrial clients with advanced analytics and operational technology for water and wastewater facilities. With a new leadership focus, Inframark will leverage its plant operations expertise and plans to further invest in cybersecurity solutions, artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to enhance its clients' quality, compliance and efficiency.



"Inframark will continue its acquisition strategy to expand its geographic footprint and add complementary services," said Steve Menninger, CEO. "Greg has been a key contributor to the A&I business strategy for the past 16 months and the executive sponsor of our Digital Operation and Maintenance offering, which will help to optimize chemical and energy utilization and asset longevity for our clients."



"It is an honor to continue my career at Inframark, working side-by-side with this highly-talented team. The products and services we are developing will make our vital infrastructure safer, more efficient, significantly better for the environment, and less costly for our customers and their ratepayers," said Mr. Guard.



Mr. Guard is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (U.C.L.A) and continued his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), focused on artificial intelligence. You can connect with him on LinkedIn here: www.linkedin.com/in/gregoryguard.



About Inframark



Inframark, LLC (www.inframark.com) is a leading provider of public and private infrastructure services across the U.S., leveraging the use of automation and intelligent data solutions in water and wastewater operations and maintenance, management of community infrastructure and data systems integration. With over 40 years of experience managing water-related infrastructure, the company employs over 2,900 people serving over 400 clients in 25 states. Inframark manages facilities that can treat a billion gallons of drinking water and wastewater daily.



To learn more about our Automation and Intelligence Division, please visit www.inframark.com/automation-and-intelligence-division.



