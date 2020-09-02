Greg Haendel Joins The Private Bank at Union Bank as Fixed Income Strategy Executive

"Greg is a veteran leader in the fixed income space with a deep background in fixed income investing, risk management and strategy implementation that will help us further grow and deepen client relationships," said David Pittman, Head of Investments, Trust and Wealth Planning. "Not only will he be a trusted advisor for our clients, he will also be a crucial leader for our team to drive our fixed income business forward. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

Haendel will manage the Bank's fixed income division, including oversight of the Core Fixed Income, Short-Term Fixed Income and Tax-Free Fixed Income strategies, as well as Institutional Liquidity Management for HighMark. He will also serve as a member of the Investment Policy, Asset Allocation and Compliance Committees at HighMark.

Prior to joining Union Bank, Haendel was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Investment Grade Credit for Tortoise Credit Strategies. He brings over 20 years of investment management experience, the majority of which have been in the fixed income space, holding senior level- portfolio manager positions at Bradford & Marzec, First Western Capital Management and AEGON USA Investment Management, among others. He received his undergraduate degree in Economics from Amherst College and his MBA from The Anderson School at UCLA. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 348 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $136.3 billion, as of June 30, 2020, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings, and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions with total assets of approximately ¥341.9 trillion (JPY) or $3.2 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2020. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.7 (JPY) as of June 30, 2020

About The Private Bank

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank® dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who provide consultative relationships centered on the client's unique goals and dreams.

About HighMark Capital Management, Inc.

HighMark Capital Management, Inc. (HighMark), an SEC-registered investment adviser, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. (the Bank), with $8.6 billion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2020). Since 1919 HighMark including its predecessor organizations have been managing institutional separate account portfolios for a wide variety of for-profit and nonprofit organizations, public agencies, and public and private retirement plans. The Bank, a subsidiary of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation provides certain services to HighMark and is compensated for these services. Investments employing HighMark strategies are NOT insured by the FDIC or by any other federal government agency, are NOT deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, the Bank or any Bank affiliate, and MAY lose value, including possible loss of principal.

Wealth planning strategies have legal, tax, accounting and other implications. Prior to implementing any wealth planning strategy, clients should consult their legal, tax, accounting, and other advisers.

The CFA® mark is the property of CFA Institute.

