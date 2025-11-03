Greg Kish Launches Fusion Advisors -- A Strategic Advisory Firm Turning Complexity Into Revenue Velocity

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran sports and entertainment executive Greg Kish today announced the launch of Fusion Advisors, a strategic advisory firm designed to help organizations across sports, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle sectors accelerate growth and drive revenue velocity through clarity, collaboration, and precision execution.

With nearly two decades of experience generating more than $5 billion in total revenue across the world's most iconic venues and brands, Kish founded Fusion Advisors to help companies make faster, smarter, and more impactful business decisions when the stakes are highest.

"Organizations often face make-or-break moments where speed, structure, and strategy must align perfectly," said Greg Kish, Founder and Managing Partner of Fusion Advisors. "At Fusion, we embed directly with leadership teams—working with them, not for them—to bring order to complexity and turn high-stakes decisions into measurable growth."

A Framework Built for Speed, Strategy, and Scale

Fusion Advisors operates on a proprietary Six-Pillar Framework developed by Kish to align people, process, and performance for sustained success:

Timelines: Strategic project planning and milestone accountability

People: Recruiting, team design, and performance alignment

Product & Process: Optimizing products, pricing, and experience for revenue impact

Data: Turning insights into actionable growth decisions

Revenue Marketing: Campaigns engineered for conversion and measurable ROI

Storytelling & Value Propositions: Building authentic narratives that drive market demand

This framework is reinforced by Fusion's guiding philosophy known as CAMP—Clarity, Authenticity, Momentum, and Precision—a principle designed to help leadership teams gain focus, move decisively, and scale with purpose.

A Proven Leader Behind $5 Billion in Revenue

Before launching Fusion Advisors, Kish served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Legends, where he led revenue-generation strategies for major sports and entertainment projects, including NYCFC, Monumental Sports, and the Cleveland Browns.

Previously, he was SVP of Sales & Service at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, overseeing global partnerships, premium sales, data strategy, hospitality, and private events. Under his leadership, Kish built high-performing teams responsible for billions in revenue and helped define the commercial blueprint for one of the most ambitious developments in the world.

Over his 18-year career, Kish has played a pivotal role in the launch and success of major NFL stadiums, including AT&T Stadium (Dallas), Levi's Stadium (San Francisco), and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles). Through Fusion Advisors, he now brings that same strategic expertise to help brands and organizations drive growth across industries.

"Whether it's a startup entering the market or a global brand rethinking its next chapter," Kish added, "Fusion Advisors helps leaders make confident decisions, execute with precision, and create lasting momentum."

Where Fusion Operates

Fusion Advisors partners with clients during pivotal moments of transformation—such as product launches, rebrands, facility openings, and go-to-market evolutions. The firm's cross-sector expertise spans sports, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle, applying lessons from large-scale sports projects to deliver clarity, alignment, and measurable outcomes across industries.

About Fusion Advisors

Fusion Advisors is a strategic advisory firm that helps organizations across sports, entertainment, technology, and lifestyle sectors accelerate growth through clarity, collaboration, and precision execution. Using a proprietary Six-Pillar Framework and CAMP methodology, Fusion Advisors aligns strategy, design, and delivery to turn complex challenges into measurable success.

For more information, visit www.fusion-advisors.com or contact [email protected].

