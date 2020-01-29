Greg Lindberg Announces Partnership with Special Olympics North Carolina to Promote Nutrition Education

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Lindberg, founder of Global Growth, has pledged a $50,000 donation to Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) as a year-round Healthy Communities partner focused on nutrition.

In 2019, SONC officially received recognition as a Healthy Community – a distinction from Special Olympics, Inc. that denotes a year-round focus on advancing the health of people with intellectual disabilities. Global Growth, a multinational company focused on healthcare technology, communications, financial services and business software, will support the initiatives of this distinction as a statewide partner.

Lindberg's Gold partnership status will extend to inclusion in state-level events, including Winter Games, Summer Games, Equestrian Tournament and Fall Tournament. Their contribution as a Healthy Communities partner will help to promote nutrition education among SONC athletes.

Greg Lindberg said: "Special Olympics North Carolina provides a valuable service to our community, using the transformative power of athletic competition to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Global Growth is honored to support this cause through the education of athletes about nutrition. Global Growth is focused not just on being a great company, but on being a force for good."

As a sports organization, SONC realizes the importance of proper nutrition. From a recent health assessment surveying SONC athletes and their parents/caregivers, SONC found that most athletes feel they do not know how to eat healthy or that healthy food is expensive. SONC also found that athletes feel that opportunities in their communities are limited for them to learn about nutrition and healthy eating.To combat this, SONC's nutrition-focused health programs and resources provide opportunities for athletes to learn about the benefits of healthy eating.

Nutritional training among coaches, parents and athletes promotes and tracks healthy habits during practices and competitions. The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program, which brings youth with and without intellectual disabilities together through sports and education to create school communities of acceptance and respect, is currently working on incorporating health and wellness as part of schools' Unified programs.

Lindberg's partnership with SONC will allow for employee engagement opportunities among Global Growth employees within the scope of these health-related efforts. As a Healthy Communities partner, Lindberg's support will impact SONC athletes year-round.

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 19 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at http://www.specialolympicsnc.com

About Greg Lindberg

Greg has "been in the arena" for over 29 years building the companies that make up what is known today as the Global Growth family of companies. He started a small health insurance compliance and reimbursement newsletter business with $5,000 in 1991 that became the predecessor company to Global Growth. Today Global Growth provides jobs to over 8,500 people globally and provides products and services to over 1 million customers. Greg has completed over 125 acquisitions across the services and knowledge-based sectors of the global economy generating a 35 percent compound annual growth rate on equity capital. Greg has funded groundbreaking clinical studies related to human longevity and to the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Greg has made investments in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Central America, Hong Kong, Australia and the Middle East. In all of these global endeavors he has followed the advice of Teddy Roosevelt and has been one who is "actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood." Greg has faced and overcome numerous adversities including surviving a brain tumor, fighting false and unjust charges stemming from a political opponent, fighting false and defamatory media reports, and surviving rapid and unforeseen changes in insurance regulation that forced some of his insurance companies into rehabilitation. Greg has found an even greater advantage in every adversity he has faced. Finding greater advantage in every adversity reflects core elements of Global Growth's organizational culture.

For more Greg Lindberg news please visit: www.greglindberg.com/in-the-news.

