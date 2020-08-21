Greg Lindberg Attorney Issues Statement As Case Moves to Appellate Court: Says Lindberg's Actions 'Surely Not a Crime'

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon N. McCarthy, legal counsel for Greg Lindberg, issued the following statement today:

"It is deeply disappointing that a man who managed to rebuild his life after what could easily have been a life-ending physical setback and who went on to become a dedicated father and accomplished civic leader who uses his business success to better the lives of the less fortunate and his community generally, has been penalized as a result of unfounded allegations. A political contribution is not a crime. Seeking fair regulation is not a crime. The bribery investigation started before any alleged bribe occurred. Certainly when you consider that it took officials 108 attempts to find an action thought to be convincing enough to label it a crime, it was surely not a crime. The 107 failed attempts underscore the fact that Greg Lindberg is not a criminal. On the contrary, he has been called a 'beacon of inspiration' because many people are better off as a result of his giving. We are optimistic that the verdict will be overturned on appeal."

For more Greg Lindberg news please visit: www.greglindberg.com/in-the-news

SOURCE Greg Lindberg