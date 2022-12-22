Greg Lindberg Responds to New Justice Department Allegations Against Christopher Herwig

Largest Policyholder Says These False Claims Don't Help Them

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Lindberg responded today to false allegations about him that were included in the Justice Department's criminal filing against Christopher Herwig (U.S. vs. Christopher Herwig, Case No. 3:22-cr-314-MOC, filed on Monday, December 19, and unsealed today.)

"I invested over $500 million in my insurance companies. I never took a penny of dividends. The allegation that I somehow defrauded them while investing $500 million in them and taking no dividends is entirely absurd," said Lindberg.

"I also hired over 100 investment professionals, lawyers, and accountants and spent tens of millions of dollars on their compensation to ensure that insurance reserves were invested according to the affiliate loan compliance plan that I personally drafted," said Lindberg.

This detailed affiliate loan compliance plan mandated that the insurance investment team follow a whole series of processes to comply with the laws and regulations governing these loans, said Lindberg.

"In this compliance plan I appointed six individuals to the clearly defined Investment Compliance Department and Insurance Investment Underwriting Team. I was not one of those individuals," said Lindberg.

"The government is claiming that the transactions were not disclosed, yet we supplied emails showing the transactions were disclosed to virtually everyone on the management team of the North Carolina insurers, including the Chairman of the Board of the management company," said Lindberg spokesperson Susan Estrich.

"This case is simply to attempt to pressure Greg Lindberg and paint a negative picture of him in the press," Estrich said. "There was no loss to anyone."

About Greg Lindberg. Greg Lindberg is an entrepreneur, a leadership coach, an author, and a father. His latest book describing his time at Federal Prison Camp Montgomery can be downloaded at www.greglindberg.com or purchased on Amazon. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, these companies are worth billions of dollars and employ 7,500 people. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/

