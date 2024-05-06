GREG MADDUX, RANDY JOHNSON, DERYK ENGELLAND, AJ COLE AND MORE RAISE OVER $500K FOR CANCER WARRIORS DURING BALLER DREAM CELEBRITY POKER TOURNAMENT AT CIRCA RESORT & CASINO

Proceeds to Provide Financial and Emotional Support to Individual Impacted by Cancer

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All in on fighting cancer. Legendary pitcher Greg Maddux hosted the second annual Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Alongside names such as Randy Johnson, Deryk Engelland, AJ Cole and more, the tournament raised over $500,000 for Baller Dream Foundation. The non-profit organization provides financial and emotional support to brave young warriors and their families impacted by cancer.

"We are thrilled at the outcome of year two of the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament," said Maddux. "This year, the celebrities and attendees went above our wildest dreams to create a lasting impact on young cancer warriors' lives. We are so appreciative of the time they spent to support this cause with us, along with Circa on providing a stunning space for the event."

Taking place at Circa's rooftop lounge Legacy Club, participant Eddie Nieves won the poker tournament's first-place prize of $50,000. $34,000 was ultimately donated back to the Baller Dream Foundation from the winners of the day. All net proceeds raised will stay local to Las Vegas and help Baller Dream Foundation provide financial support, dream gifts, hospital activities and community events where cancer warriors feel supported and celebrated. Celebrity participants included:

Greg Maddux , baseball

baseball AJ Cole, football

football Blake Gillikin , football

football Brian O'Neill , football

football Deryk Engelland , hockey

hockey Evan Mathis , football

football Garrett Bradbury , football

football Goose Gossage, baseball

baseball Jim McMahon , football

football Randy Johnson , baseball

baseball Rollie Fingers, baseball

baseball Terrell Davis , football

football Tito Ortiz , mixed martial arts

mixed martial arts Tommy Armour III , golf

golf Wally Joyner , baseball

The tournament weekend kicked off with a celebrity game show where two teams went head-to-head to guess responses to survey questions. The teams consisted of Cole, Garrett Bradbury, Blake Gillikin and Brian O'Neill for team football versus Maddux, Goose Gossage, Wally Joyner and Rick Sutcliffe on team baseball. Team baseball took the competition, and the silent auction raised north of $65,000 for the Foundation.

