Greg Manetti, Mary Blanks and Jeff Simone Fortify Leadership Team at Klearly

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klearly , the intelligent application for revenue teams, today announced the expansion of their senior leadership team to include three visionary marketing and sales leaders. Their combined experience and passion for helping teams use data to generate revenue will enhance innovation and customer support. This announcement comes on the heels of Klearly gaining an additional funding round.

Greg Manetti joins as Chief Technology Officer. With nearly 20 years in B2B enterprise technology, Greg takes on this role after working on Red Hat's Marketing Technology and Operations Infrastructure team. While there, Greg focused on the strategic technical vision and ensuring operational excellence of the MarTech stack, systems integrations, and the data infrastructure that are the backbone of Red Hat's global marketing intelligence, analytics and multi-channel digital ecosystem.

Previous Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Eric Pfahl becomes Klearly's Chief Science Officer, focusing on strategic product development and supporting cross-team professional growth opportunities driving Klearly's culture of learning.

Mary Blanks joins as Chief Marketing Officer with entrepreneurial roots and experience within both Marketing and Sales. Mary has led and consulted teams on the optimal approach to use technology and data to drive more successful business outcomes. Mary's recent role as the leader of the Marketing Technology and Operations' Capabilities team at Red Hat focused on providing a comprehensive marketing technology stack and enabling global teams to confidently use the tools to deliver the best customer experience. She is passionate about empowering teams for success and driving strategic clarity.

Jeff Simone joins as Head of Growth leading our customer acquisition and success efforts. With over 30 years of B2B Sales experience at world-class organizations including IBM, SAS Institute and SAP Concur, Jeff brings to Klearly his passion for pursuing mutually-beneficial relationships with customers that deliver compelling value and an impactful ROI. Throughout his career, Jeff has been a champion of transformative technology that supports a more efficient and effective sales process.

"Mary, Jeff, and Greg have significant experience that will build out the senior leadership team capabilities and will strongly impact the vision and direction of our business and product moving forward," said Alex Krawchick, founder and CEO of Klearly. "These exceptional leaders deeply understand the frustrations of poorly aligned revenue teams and being unable to use data to confidently answer why efforts don't make their expected revenue impact. We're ecstatic to have these empathetic, thoughtful, and accomplished individuals guiding our efforts."

About Klearly

Klearly is the SaaS application for B2B revenue teams who desire the smarter path to growth. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, Klearly uses data science and machine learning to help marketing and sales teams understand how they're contributing to the business and prioritize their work to most effectively grow revenue. Klearly identifies the ideal combinations of activities that will most significantly and positively impact the future. The result is a forward-thinking revenue function armed with the right data to be a more accountable contributor to business growth. Visit klearly.com or LinkedIn for more information.

