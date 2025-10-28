Greg Nelson and Judy Alexander Cory to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the MUAHS Awards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) proudly announces that Greg Nelson, an Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning make-up artist, and Judy Alexander Cory, an Oscar-nominated hair stylist, will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 13th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, presented by L'Oréal Groupe and Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty. The awards will be presented at the MUAHS gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

Greg Nelson, an Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning make-up artist, and Judy Alexander Cory, an Oscar-nominated hair stylist, will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 13th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards The honors will be presented at the MUAHS Awards gala on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honor a Make-Up Artist and a Hair Stylist who have an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, and outstanding service to their union or their craft.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Greg Nelson has left an indelible mark on the world of make-up artistry. From his early work on Raging Bull with Mike Westmore to his iconic contributions to Michael Jackson's Thriller, Batman Returns, and Death Becomes Her, Nelson's artistry has earned him an Oscar nomination, two Emmy wins, and two additional Emmy nominations.

He is also celebrated for creating the face of Ronald McDonald, a role he held for four decades. His film credits include Harry and the Hendersons, Coming to America, Dad (Oscar-nominated with Dick Smith and Ken Diaz), The Rocketeer, Wolf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Tropic Thunder, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and the cult classic Ratboy. On television, his work has graced The Tracey Ullman Show, In Living Color, Star Trek: Voyager, The X-Files, and 2 Broke Girls.

Judy Alexander Cory's nearly 60-year career spans from the golden age of Elvis Presley on Clambake to the digital revolution of The Matrix and acclaimed films like Forrest Gump and Hook. Her artistry has earned her two Academy Award nominations and made her a trusted collaborator for stars such as Barbra Streisand, Tom Cruise, and Kathy Bates.

Films such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, The Lonely Guy, Misery, The Marrying Man, Congo, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Meet the Fockers, American History X, Patch Adams, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe highlight the incredible diversity of Cory's skills. Her TV credits include Matlock, Fantasy Island, and The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, among many others. She has been a member of Local 706 since 1965.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the exceptional artists who are our MUAHS Lifetime Achievement award winners. For decades, their work has entertained audiences worldwide, and their artistry is unmatched. We look forward to showcasing their talents with the world," said Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

The MUAHS Awards recognize excellence in the artistry and creativity of Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists across various categories, including motion pictures, television, music videos, Broadway and international theater productions, and theme parks. In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Awards, the MUAHS Awards also honor exceptional talent with a Distinguished Artisan Award.

MUAHS "Behind the Slate" Interviews (produced by Dan Evans, IngleDodd Media):

Greg Nelson - MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree - Make-Up - CLICK HERE

Judy Alexander Cory - MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree-Hair Styling - CLICK HERE

For Bios and Headshots:CLICK HERE.

For more information about the MUAHS Awards and to stay updated on news and announcements, please visit the official website at www.local706.org. For additional questions regarding MUAHS Awards submissions and eligibility, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT LOCAL 706 : The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, theme parks, and live theater. The Guild recognizes outstanding achievements through its annual MUAHS Awards and welcomes FYC promotions in its official member-only publication, website, email, and social media platforms.

For more information on the 13th Annual MUAHS Awards Show, visit Local706.org or follow us at #MUAHS_awards, @muahs_awards, TikTok, X, and Threads.

SUBMISSIONS/ELIGIBILITY :

MUAHS Awards Submissions: MUAHS Awards Submission

MUAHS Awards Support Team: [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING/TICKETS CONTACT:

IngleDodd Media • 310.207.4410, ext. 245 • [email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

[email protected] • 818.760.8995

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • [email protected]

SOURCE Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)