Greg Prosmushkin Earns Sixth Consecutive Super Lawyers Honor; Jonfranco Esimio Named 2026 Rising Star

Philadelphia Law Firm Earns Dual Recognition as Founder Greg Prosmushkin Receives Sixth Consecutive Super Lawyers Selection and Attorney Jonfranco Esimio Named 2026 Rising Star

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. announced that founder Greg Prosmushkin has been selected to Super Lawyers for the sixth consecutive year (2021–2026), and that personal injury attorney Jonfranco Esimio has been named to the 2026 Rising Stars list. Both honors are awarded through a rigorous peer nomination and independent review process that are reserved for a select number of attorneys in each state making the firm's double recognition a meaningful reflection of its standing in the Pennsylvania legal community.

Jonfranco Esimio Rising Star and Greg Prosmushkin Super Lawyers of the Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin

The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin continues to deliver exceptional personal injury legal assistance and the true depth of their knowledge can be seen at their blog https://gproslaw.com/blog/ .

"I'm grateful for this recognition, but it really reflects the people around me," says Rising Star Jonfranco Esimio. "Greg took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to transition into a new practice area, and our paralegals and staff continue to make sure I have everything I need to keep growing and doing the work the right way. Most importantly, thank you to my wife and family for the constant support and patience that makes all of this possible. In personal injury, some of it's magic and some of it's tragic, but having the right people in your corner makes all the difference."

Attorney Jonfranco Esimio 's selection to the 2026 Rising Stars list adds to that recognition, making 2026 the first year the firm carries both distinctions simultaneously. Rising Stars is awarded to attorneys who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, and who have demonstrated a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Esimio, a top-rated plaintiff-side personal injury attorney in Philadelphia, earned his law degree from Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law in 2017 and was admitted to the bar in 2018.

Philadelphia's Personal Injury Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers evaluates candidates across more than 70 practice areas using a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Selection to the list represents the top attorneys in a state as voted on by their peers. Greg Prosmushkin's six consecutive selections underscore not only his individual accomplishments but the sustained, year-over-year quality of the firm he has built over more than 26 years of practice.

"Every case we take is a battle over truth, justice, and a person's future. I see my role as my client's champion - standing between them and the forces trying to minimize their suffering, and fighting until their voice is fully heard," says Founder Greg Prosmushkin.

Greg Prosmushkin 's selection to Super Lawyers for the sixth consecutive year, spanning 2021 through 2026, places him among a small group of top-rated attorneys in Pennsylvania to earn that distinction year after year. Super Lawyers is awarded through a multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation, and is limited to a select number of attorneys in each state. Six consecutive selections signals not a single standout year, but a consistent standard of legal practice maintained across more than half a decade.

The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin Response to Philadelphia Traffic Woes

Philadelphia ranks last overall among U.S. cities for drivers in 2026, according to a recent WalletHub study, leading the nation in hours lost to congestion per commuter, while also posting some of the highest accident rates, insurance premiums, and road maintenance costs in the country. For Philadelphia residents, that environment translates directly into real legal exposure: more accidents, more injuries, and more insurance companies presenting lowball offers to people who don't know what their case is worth.

That is precisely the environment The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. was built to navigate. The firm secured a $500,000 settlement on behalf of a car accident client whose prior attorney had convinced her the case was worth less than $100,000, a fivefold difference that speaks directly to the firm's willingness to fight rather than fold. A $300,000 settlement followed for a Bucks County woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and wrist injury after falling on an unsafe handicapped ramp, and a $247,500 car accident settlement was secured against an opening insurance offer of just $12,000. These outcomes are not exceptions, they reflect the firm's foundational philosophy that no client should accept less than they deserve.

$500,000 Car Accident Settlement — client's prior attorney had valued the case at under $100,000

$300,000 Traumatic Brain Injury Settlement — Bucks County woman injured after falling on an unsafe handicapped ramp at a convenience store

$247,500 Car Accident Settlement — secured against an opening insurance offer of just $12,000

The firm's breadth of practice extends well beyond personal injury. The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. represents clients DUI and traffic violations, driver's license suspensions, car and commercial auto accidents , motorcycle and truck accidents, pedestrian and sidewalk accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, dog bites, wrongful death, immigration law, and medical malpractice across both Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey. The firm's attorneys bring diverse professional and ethnic backgrounds to their work and offer legal services in English, Spanish, Russian, Polish, and Ukrainian, ensuring that language is never a barrier to quality representation.

The Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin, P.C. is a top-rated Philadelphia and Trenton law firm with more than 26 years of legal experience, dedicated to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client. Founded by attorney Greg Prosmushkin, the firm provides aggressive, personalized representation across criminal defense, DUI and traffic violations, personal injury, car and truck accidents, immigration law, medical malpractice, slip-and-fall accidents, wrongful death, and more. With attorneys fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, Polish, and Ukrainian, the firm is committed to accessible, client-centered service offering free initial consultations and home or hospital visits for personal injury clients. Offices are conveniently located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Trenton, New Jersey. More info at https://gproslaw.com/

SOURCE Law Offices of Greg Prosmushkin