Greg Scandrett of ADEC Innovations Named to 2019 Environment + Energy Leader 100 List

DENVER, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Leader and Energy Manager honors 100 of the world's top environmental professionals at the annual Environmental Leader & Energy Manager Conference (ELEMCON) next week. ADEC Innovations Director of Global Solutions Greg Scandrett has been recognized for his years of contributions to the industry and his role in developing innovative, award-winning software to advance sustainability across global sectors.

Environment + Energy Leader 100 Class of 2019

The Environment + Energy Leader 100 list annually recognizes top industry change-makers who are driving innovation in environment and energy. A celebration of achievement and thought-leadership, the list acknowledges industry innovators—including directors, managers, consultants, and engineers—from every sector, including consumer goods, environmental solutions, transportation, technology, and education.

For more than 25 years, Mr. Scandrett has led project teams, cultivated environmental strategy, and worked closely with environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) clients to build powerful, innovative technology that has helped clients achieve their sustainability goals, and possesses the potential to grow and adapt to other operations, businesses, and industries.

"We would like to extend our hearty and enthusiastic congratulations to Greg from all his colleagues here at ADEC Innovations. Greg's vision and dedication to helping our clients raise the bar on their sustainability performance make him a valuable asset to our team, and we are thrilled to see his achievements recognized," said Lance Pierce, President of Global Development for ADEC Innovations.

As Director of Global Solutions, Mr. Scandrett leads a team of more than 30 technical professionals in designing, developing, and delivering the next generation of environmental, sustainability, and governance software in the marketplace. Under his guidance, ADEC Innovations has developed award-winning software that helps clients create value and build better, more sustainable programs for their businesses, including the award-winning CleanChain, which helps ensure sustainable operational practices in the supply chain; CDPInsights , which helps companies understand and benchmark their climate change performance; MetricsTrac, which helps companies improve their sustainability performance organization-wide; FoodChain, which helps the food services industry minimize its environmental impact; and the ZDHC Gateway Chemical and Wastewater Modules, which identify greener chemistry within textile manufacturing processes.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' environmental, social and governance (ESG) business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. With access to ADEC Innovations' global workforce of over 5,000 employees spanning five continents, ADEC Innovations is able to seamlessly deliver fully integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs and help them save time, reduce costs, optimize resource use, and drive operational efficiencies.

Visit esg.adec-innovations.com to find out more.

Media Contact

Jacki Fricke

+1 (714) 508-4100

media@adec-innovations.com

Related Images

environment-energy-leader-100.png

Environment + Energy Leader 100

Environment + Energy Leader 100 Class of 2019

Related Links

ADEC ESG Solutions

E+E 100 Honorees 2019

SOURCE ADEC Innovations