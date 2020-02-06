Greg Seibly Named as President of Union Bank and Head of Regional Banking

Seibly will report directly to Steve Cummings, President and Chief Executive Officer for MUFG Americas, and will serve as a member of the Executive Committee for the Americas.

"We are thrilled that Greg will be at the helm of Union Bank," Cummings said. "Greg has built a tremendous career driving critical transformations while remaining focused on clients. With over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, he is uniquely suited to lead Union Bank through this critical time given his significant achievements in delivering structural and cultural change, boosting profitability and improving client experience at a number of financial institutions."

Seibly began his career with 20 years in senior roles at several of the largest banks in the country, including as President of U.S. Bank‐California. He also held executive‐level positions in commercial banking at Wells Fargo and in healthcare finance at Bank of America.

From 2009 to 2014, Seibly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Financial Corp. and as a member of its Board of Directors, where he led the bank through a period of significant financial stress. Under Seibly's leadership, Sterling emerged as a stronger, more profitable bank that generated exceptional returns for investors and, ultimately, merged with Umpqua Holdings. Seibly served as President of Consumer Banking at Umpqua Bank from 2014 until 2016 and was responsible for all consumer activities spanning 2,900 employees and 340 locations.

Most recently, Seibly was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBSF) since 2016. There, he led employees in a cultural turnaround that improved financial performance and strengthened relationships with key constituents, including the bank's 340 member financial institutions across California, Arizona and Nevada, communities served by the bank's members, and regulators.

"Union Bank has a rich, 150-year history and strong presence on the West Coast," Seibly said. "I am honored to join a company with such a deep heritage in these important markets and I am excited to partner with the impressive leadership bench to continue building on these incredible strengths. I am committed to serving our long-standing clients and delivering best-in-class experiences and innovative solutions, products and services."

Seibly holds a B.S. in Finance from Indiana University and serves on the Board of Directors of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

About Union Bank

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in our clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products as well as wealth management services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds our clients' best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 350 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for clients, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $134.7 billion, as of September 30, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥314.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.9 trillion (USD)¹, as of September 30, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, Calif.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥107.9 (JPY) as of September 30, 2019

