Greg T. Olson, D.C., FIACN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg T. Olson, D.C., FIACN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his professional excellence in the field of Chiropractics and his outstanding leadership as the Owner of Northside Chiropractic Clinic.

Having accrued 35 years of practice as a highly experienced chiropractor, Dr. Greg T. Olson is currently serving patients at Northside Chiropractic Clinic in Minneapolis Minnesota for the past 32 years. He is passionate about changing lives for the better and offers his vast repertoire of expertise in all facets of his work. As a chiropractor, Dr. Olson performs adjustments/manipulations to the spine or other parts of the body, striving to correct alignment problems ease pain, and support the body's natural ability to heal itself. He takes pride in his attentiveness to hands-on diagnostics and patient symptomatology. As the Owner of Northside Chiropractic Clinic, he demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion, as well as his willingness to work with other healthcare professionals to best serve his patients.

As early as high school. Dr. Olson was inspired to become a chiropractor after the help he received from a chiropractor for his football and Judo injuries. His dedication to helping people who are traumatically injured is reminiscent of how his chiropractor helped him recover from paralysis due to his Judo injury. To prepare for his medical career, he obtained his Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Northwestern Health Science University in 1985.

A Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Olson remains abreast of the latest advancements in his field. He serves as the Secretary of the USA Judo Sports Medicine subcommittee, a Fellow of the International Academy of Chiropractic Neurologists, and a Diplomate of the American Academy of Chiropractic Neurology.

In his spare time, Dr. Olson enjoys martial arts and owns a gym called DOCS Gym for the past 16 years. He is Blackbelt in 4th Degree Judo, Blackbelt in two styles of Jujitsu, Blackbelt in Sombo, and a USA Judo Certified Coach. He also enjoys outdoor activities and working on his vineyard, which he has owned for the past six years.

