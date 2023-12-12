Greg Topalian Joins SportsGrid Board of Directors, to Lead Fan Experiences

News provided by

SportsGrid

12 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Inc., the leading free ad support television network in the streaming sports genre, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Topalian to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience of leading innovation in both fan-based and B2B live events, Greg Topalian brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success to the SportsGrid executive team. In his new board role, Greg will lead the company's efforts in enhancing fan experiences, further cementing SportsGrid's commitment to delivering unparalleled engagement to sports fans.

Greg began his career in the events world with Reed Exhibitions in 1997. During his vast 17 years with Reed, Greg was responsible for a wide portfolio of events and oversight of Business Development. Greg's myriad of successes include the creation of New York Comic Con (the largest pop culture fan convention in North America), the acquisition and rapid expansion of Penny Arcade Expo, the development and launching of Reed Fashion portfolio, as well as overseeing a large portfolio of leading B2B events including G2E. 

In 2014, he founded LeftField Media, a company dedicated to crafting unique and immersive fan-based event experiences including Anime NYC, Awesome Con and Rose City Comic Con. LeftField Media was acquired by Clarion Events in 2017 and Greg assumed the role of CEO at Clarion Events North America, one of the fastest-growing event businesses in the industry. Clarion Events is owned by the world's largest asset management firm Blackstone.

While still maintaining the role of CEO for Clarion Events North America, Greg oversees the continued expansion of the business with his focus on innovative concepts and the opportunities to challenge the status quo of the diverse portfolio. Clarion North America has leading live events and media properties in Gaming, Energy, Insurance & Marketing Technologies, Fire & Rescue, Gift & Souvenir, Fashion, Retail, and hosted buyer conferences. 

"I'm excited to join the board of SportsGrid and contribute to the company's growth and success in this dynamic industry," said Greg Topalian. "I believe that the convergence of sports, media, and technology is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to working with the SportsGrid team to shape the future of sports entertainment and lead the way in delivering unforgettable fan experiences."

SportsGrid's CEO, Jeremy Stein, expressed his enthusiasm about Greg's appointment, stating, "Greg's impressive career and innovative thinking make him an exceptional addition to our board. His expertise in event creation and passion for delivering exceptional fan experiences align perfectly with our vision for the future of sports content and engagement."

With Greg Topalian joining the Board of Directors and leading fan experiences, SportsGrid is poised to further expand its presence in the sports media and entertainment space and continue delivering cutting-edge content and unforgettable experiences to sports enthusiasts worldwide.

About SportsGrid, Inc. 
SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

SportsGrid Contact:
Charles Theiss
[email protected] 

SOURCE SportsGrid

Also from this source

SportsGrid Launches "Pro League Soccer" Powered by MARCA

SportsGrid Launches "Pro League Soccer" Powered by MARCA

SportsGrid announced today the launch of the Pro League Soccer program in association with MARCA. The Pro League Soccer weekly sixty-minute program...
SportsGrid Launches FAST Channel on Vidgo Streaming TV Service

SportsGrid Launches FAST Channel on Vidgo Streaming TV Service

SportsGrid launched their FAST-streaming video channel on the Vidgo TV subscription service today. The SportsGrid Network is available to all Vidgo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.